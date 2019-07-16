Colorado Springs’ 26th Annual Bike to Work Day broke records for both participation and breakfast stations, with 1,548 registered riders visiting 32 breakfast stations around town on June 26.

The Corporate Challenge drew 648 riders, representing 51 companies and organizations ranging from 2 to 5,000 employees.

“These companies’ participation in the Corporate Challenge shows their dedication to wellness and quality of life for their employees,” Communications Specialist Jennifer Schreuder stated in a release.

Participating organizations competed in classes by number of employees. First place winners for each class received a special plaque, plus a basket advertisement on the new electronic-assist bikes from bike share Pike Ride and a two-hour group chair massage session from Colorado Springs Massage Therapy School.

City officials recognized the winners of the Corporate Challenge and breakfast station competition at an awards ceremony July 11 at the Trails End Taproom to officially close out June as Bike Month in Colorado Springs.

Winners of the Corporate Challenge were:

Class A: 1-29 employees

Honest Accurate Auto Service

Class B: 30-99 employees

SARA, Inc.

Class C: 100-299 employees

USA Cycling & Triathlon

Class D: 300-1,000+ employees

Penrose St. Francis

Bike to Work Day breakfast stations competed in four categories: People’s Choice, Best Food, Best Entertainment and Most Creative. Bike to Work Day participants voted for these winners:

People’s Choice: Lincoln Center/Penrose St. Francis

Best Giveaways: REI

Best Entertainment: Criterium Bicycles/Nash FM

Best Food: SRAM

Above and Beyond: Kimberly Reeves

Kimberly Reeves of UCCS was presented with the Above and Beyond Award for pulling out all the stops to make the University Village breakfast station succeed and the university’s Corporate Challenge team competitive.

Even though the university was not in session, its Corporate Challenge team ranked fourth in its class.

Colorado’s Bike to Work Day, which takes place each year on the fourth Wednesday of June, encourages bicycling for personal and community health, alternative transportation, recreation and sustainability.

For more information and to view the leaderboard for all participating organizations, visit ColoradoSprings.Gov/BikeToWork and click on Corporate Challenge.