Check out bite-sized business news, as well as some of the more positive things happening in the business community. This week’s roundup includes news from Ent Credit Union, Centura Health, Timberline Landscaping and 5Star Bank.

Timberline Landscaping recognized by trade publication

Timberline Landscaping was featured on Landscape Management’s “LM150 2019” list that represents approximately the top 1 percent of U.S. landscape industry companies.

Landscape Management released its 2019 list of the largest landscape companies ranked by 2018 revenue. Timberline Landscaping ranked 128th for its 2018 annual revenue of $15.5 million.

In “LM150: Exploring the Possibilities,” Timberline attributed its growth to its recruiting program, business structure and key client relationships.

This year, Timberline began a “Gap Year Program” designed for students who have either recently graduated from high school or who are attending college and may want to take a year to explore the adventures the area has to offer. The program also introduces them to the landscaping industry by providing a paid position and benefits at the company.

Timberline Landscaping adapted a new business structure with a C-Suite and individual business units that supported their growth to the LM150 list, the release said.

Centura Health hospitals recognized for cardio care

Penrose-St. Francis Health Services was among nine Centura Health hospitals recognized by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association for the 2019 Get With the Guidelines Quality Achievement Heart and Stroke Awards, illustrating excellence in providing high-quality outcomes for cardiovascular patients.

“These nine Centura Health hospitals have been recognized with the prestigious awards by meeting specific criteria and standards of performance for quick and appropriate treatment through emergency procedures for stroke and heart patients coming into the hospital directly or by transfer from another facility,” a news release said.

The achievement recognizes medical centers that are successful in meeting and exceeding guideline therapy recommendations for treating such patients. These measures include evaluating proper use of medications and other stroke and heart attack/heart failure treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines, with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for patients. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.

5Star Bank announces rebranding

5Star Bank has launched a new corporate brand identity and logo, including a new tagline: Better Banking = Better Business. The rebranding is part of the bank’s strategy “to evolve its business and create a foundation for new opportunities,” according to a news release. “In all, the branding embodies an organization that is modernizing, but is still very committed to its community roots.”

Ent Credit Union hosts grand opening

Ent Credit Union celebrated the opening of its new Constitution Service Center June 29. The center is at 2477 Marksheffel Road, in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood next to U.S. Highway 24. The two-hour grand opening hosted about 350 guests.