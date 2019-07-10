The city of Colorado Springs is inviting businesses and groups to help clean up Fountain Creek on Saturday, July 20 from downtown Colorado Springs to Manitou Springs as part of its Adopt-A-Waterway program.

The city’s stormwater enterprise division sponsors the program.

“Adopt-A-Waterway promotes volunteerism through local businesses and organizations to assist the City in maintaining healthy waterways through regular cleanups,” Senior Communications Specialist Vanessa Zink stated in a news release.

There are currently 73 participating organizations, many of which have adopted multiple segments of waterway, Zink said.

Since 2016, the number of participating groups that provide regular cleanups has doubled. Their efforts help reduce the impact of trash and debris that affect water quality and impact the natural beauty of the city’s watersheds.

As an adopting organization, a business or group is asked to participate in two cleanups per year and maintain its waterway for a minimum of two years.

Each adopting organization must:

Include a minimum of six people

Adopt at least a ¼ to ½ mile stretch of creek or stream

Agree to coordinate the group’s activities with the city’s project coordinator

Agree to all safety requirements.

Participants in the July 20 event will work at three cleanup sites between Dorchester Park in Colorado Springs and Rainbow Falls in Manitou Springs, including two sites along the Midland Trail and one in Manitou Springs’ Memorial Park.

Nitrile work gloves and trash bags will be provided. Participants are asked to bring a water bottle and sunscreen and wear work boots or closed-toe shoes.

The cleanup will take place from 9 a.m.-noon July 20. Participants will check in at designated sites to review safety guidelines and pick up gloves and trash bags.

A celebration will follow the cleanup from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Trails End Taproom, 3103 W. Colorado Ave.

In 2018, the Adopt-A-Waterway program:

Held 86 cleanup events

Employed 2,428 volunteers

Valued volunteer labor at $171,430

Removed 70,600 pounds or 35.3 tons of material from waterways.

The Business Journal’s sister publication, the Colorado Springs Independent, is a sponsor of the Adopt-A-Waterway program.

Volunteers can register for the July 20 cleanup at https://www.csindytickets.com/events/96588904/fountain-creek-cleanup.

For more information about the Adopt-A-Waterway program, contact Jerry Cordova at 719-385-5033 or by email at jcordova@springsgov.com.