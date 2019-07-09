The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade will temporarily close roads and disrupt traffic in downtown Colorado Springs today.
The parade, scheduled for 6:30 p.m., will see the following closures.
Closures from 2-9 p.m.:
• Tejon St., from Cache la Poudre St. to Saint Vrain St.
• Cache la Poudre St., from Mesa to Tejon St.
• Dale St., from Mesa Rd. to Nevada Ave.
• Monument St., from Mesa Rd to Nevada Ave.
• Willamette Ave, from Cascade Ave to Nevada Ave.
• Saint Vrain St., from Cascade Ave. to Nevada Ave.
Closures from 5-9 p.m.:
- Tejon St., from Saint Vrain St. to Costilla St.
- Boulder St., from Cascade Ave. to Nevada Ave.
- Platte Ave., from Cascade Ave. to Nevada Ave.
- Bijou St., from Cascade Ave. to Nevada Ave.
- Kiowa St., from Cascade Ave. to Nevada Ave.
- Pikes Peak Ave., from Cascade Ave. to Nevada Ave.
- Colorado Ave., from Cascade Ave. to Nevada Ave.
- Vermijo Ave., from Cascade Ave. to Nevada Ave.
For more about the event, visit pikespeakorbust.org/.
