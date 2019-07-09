The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade will temporarily close roads and disrupt traffic in downtown Colorado Springs today.

The parade, scheduled for 6:30 p.m., will see the following closures.

Closures from 2-9 p.m.:

• Tejon St., from Cache la Poudre St. to Saint Vrain St.

• Cache la Poudre St., from Mesa to Tejon St.

• Dale St., from Mesa Rd. to Nevada Ave.

• Monument St., from Mesa Rd to Nevada Ave.

• Willamette Ave, from Cascade Ave to Nevada Ave.

• Saint Vrain St., from Cascade Ave. to Nevada Ave.

Closures from 5-9 p.m.:

Tejon St., from Saint Vrain St. to Costilla St.

Boulder St., from Cascade Ave. to Nevada Ave.

Platte Ave., from Cascade Ave. to Nevada Ave.

Bijou St., from Cascade Ave. to Nevada Ave.

Kiowa St., from Cascade Ave. to Nevada Ave.

Pikes Peak Ave., from Cascade Ave. to Nevada Ave.

Colorado Ave., from Cascade Ave. to Nevada Ave.

Vermijo Ave., from Cascade Ave. to Nevada Ave.

For more about the event, visit pikespeakorbust.org/.