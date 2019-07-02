While overall traffic has decreased nearly 11 percent in 2019 — with 600,813 passengers through May — Colorado Springs Airport continues to fill its flights, as aircraft load factors are up 2.4 percent from this time last year.

This decrease in year-to-date traffic is a result of 13.3 percent fewer seats in the market compared to the same period last year, primarily due to Frontier’s fall/winter pullback, according to a news release issued by Colorado Springs Airport.

Airport officials predict a dramatic increase in the number of seats during the second half of the year, with summer service expected to offer the most available seats at COS in 10 years, according to the news release.

Passengers also have more travel options this summer, with several airlines adding routes or increasing flights.

Using Frontier’s seasonal service, travelers can book flights to Atlanta, Minneapolis/St. Paul, San Antonio and Washington, D.C., through November, according to the release. Delta added a third daily flight to Salt Lake City, and United will add a third to LAX this fall. United’s mainline service to Denver also has returned.

American Airlines will fly to Dallas six times a day during the summer months, and Delta will have three flights available to Salt Lake City.