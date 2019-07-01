Business Briefs & Kudos

Check out bite-sized business news, as well as some of the more positive things happening in the business community. This week’s roundup includes news from the Catalyst Space Accelerator, Griffis/Blessing Inc., Christian Brothers Automotive, Clover Network Inc. and Peak Vista Community Health Centers.

Business Briefs

Catalyst Space Accelerator cohort wins $250,000 grant

A Catalyst Space Accelerator’s cohort company has received a $250,000 grant from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade Advanced Industries Accelerator Grant Program.

Opterus Research and Development Inc. is a current participant in the Catalyst Space Accelerator Resilient Commercial Space Communication Cohort, now in session at the Catalyst Campus. Headquartered in Loveland, Opterus creates and manufactures critical components for spacecraft structures, some of which were successfully flown on eight space units in 2018.

Opterus’ proposal to OEDIT consisted of a co-funded program to enhance flight hardware manufacturing capabilities with equipment upgrades and process improvements. As a result, the company has been awarded a two-year Early Stage Capital and Retention Grant to execute the program. Grant funds will advance Opterus’ deployable antenna commercialization programs.

For more information, visit catalystaccelerator.space/#program.

Griffis/Blessing to manage Pueblo West retail center

Griffis/Blessing Inc. was selected to manage Pueblo West Retail Center II, a 10,000-square-foot shopping center in Pueblo West, by Missmoneypenny LLC. The retail space is 100 percent occupied and anchored by Verizon Wireless as well as home to tenants El Super Taco, US Nails, Headlines Salon and Mae’s Café.

The commercial management team consists of Kelly Clay, portfolio manager; Kylee Nordeman, management assistant; Chad Achterhof, accounting manager; and Peter Shoptaugh, maintenance technician. The addition of Pueblo West Retail Center II brings the company’s retail portfolio to over 1.6 million square feet, 10 percent of which is in the Pueblo area.

For more information, visit griffisblessing.com.

Christian Brothers Automotive opens new shop

Christian Brothers Automotive is opening a Rockrimmon location at 20 S. Rockrimmon Blvd.

Located on the corner of Rockrimmon Boulevard and Delmonico Drive near the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, the new shop is open six days a week, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday.

The new shop joins more than 200 Christian Brothers Automotive locations across the nation, all of which are based on the same guiding principle: “Love your neighbor as yourself.” For more information about Christian Brothers Automotive Rockrimmon, visit cbac.com/rockrimmon/ or call 719-259-6191.

Clover Network expands workforce and office space

Clover Network Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of First Data Corporation, is expanding its workforce and office space in Colorado Springs. Clover is a software company specializing in point-of-sale technology. The company added 22 employees in 2018 and has plans to add 29 employees this fall, bringing its total to 74 employees with growth expected to reach 125. The open positions include software engineers, technical account managers, technical writers, developer relations team, quality assurance, software development engineer in test, and developer operations positions.

The company signed a lease on 16,000 square feet of office space at 2424 Garden of the Gods Road and is looking to expand by an additional 10,000 square feet.

The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC is co-hosting an open house at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 for the business community at Clover’s new space. Contact kaily@clover.com to RSVP. For more information, visit clover.com/careers/all.

Kudos

Local stylists receive award

Five JCPenney salon stylists located in First & Main Town Center were recently awarded the company’s highest distinction for salon performance and for their commitment to serving customers and driving results in 2018. The JCPenney Champions Award recognizes the top 10 percent of JCPenney salon professionals who earned the most business through hair, skin or nail services. With more than 750 salons and 10,000 stylists nationwide, the local recipients listed below are among a select few presented with the Champions Award in recognition of this outstanding achievement.

The following local JCPenney salon stylists located in First & Main Town Center received a 2018 Champions Award:

• Heather White

• Natalie Anderson

• Caroline Saforo

• Amanda Richard

• Ariel Detvay

Peak Vista residency program graduates first class

Peak Vista Community Health Centers will graduate its inaugural class of eight post-graduate clinical training residents from its family medicine residency program, Saturday, June 29. Peak Vista will host a private, formal commencement ceremony to celebrate the graduates.

The three-year program emphasized several primary care clinical training areas — from outpatient pediatric and family medicine to rigorous inpatient training in both hospital systems. The FMR program is a traditional three-year family medicine residency with community support from local hospitals and specialty physicians. All eight FMR graduates achieved a 100 percent board examination passing rate on their first attempt.

