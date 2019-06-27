Monument’s Pikes Peak Brewing Company is expanding into downtown Colorado Springs with the establishment of its Lager House.

Pikes Peak Brewing will anchor a new market concept located in the 500 block of S. Tejon St. in the Trolley building, a news release issued by the brewery said.

The market, being developed by Niebur Development, “will be a community of independent Colorado businesses collectively offering a place to eat, drink, shop and connect — a new and innovative concept for the growing community of Downtown Colorado Springs, and offer a vibrant live music venue,” the release said.

The Pikes Peak Brewing Lager House will include a 2,500-square-foot rooftop patio.

“With all of the development and growth, Colorado Springs is a very exciting place to be.” Chris Wright, founder and president of Pikes Peak Brewing Co. said in the release. “We look forward to creating the first brewery in the Springs focused on brewing lagers and bringing our sense of community to NuSo [New South End] that has enabled Pikes Peak Brewing to thrive in Monument.”

The Pikes Peak Brewing Lager House is expected to open by the end of 2019, according to the release.

- Advertisement -

“Pikes Peak Brewing Lager House will produce small batch, [handcrafted] lagers, creating a place where the community can get together over a [handcrafted] beer,” the release said.

The Lager House will also offer signature beers from the original Monument brewery that was established in 2011.

For more information about the Lager House, contact info@pikespeakbrewing.com. For more information about the market, contact troy@nieburdevelopment.com.