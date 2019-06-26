The Economic Development Council of Colorado will host a Regional Economic Development Forum Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at Pueblo Community College, 900 W. Orman Ave.

The regional forum will take a look at communities in the eastern plains — including Alamosa, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Mineral, Park, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, and Teller counties — and learn about each one’s attributes and the challenges they face, according to a news release.

The forum is an opportunity for economic development officials across the state to come together and gain knowledge of these issues, acquire tools and resources to implement in their respective communities, and to better the economy as a whole, the news release states.

Topics range from economic development readiness, to employee ownership programs, to opportunity zones and more.

Speakers include Tatiana Bailey, director of the UCCS College of Business Economic Forum; Trent Thompson, the Utah and Colorado representative for the Economic Development Administration; Betsy Markey, executive director of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade; and more.

Go to edcconline.org to register.