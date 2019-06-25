In news that might surprise I-25 motorists, Colorado Springs drivers have moved up the list of the country’s safest drivers, coming in at No. 13 — up from 20th last year.

The 2019 Allstate America’s Best Drivers Report, released today, ranked the 200 largest U.S. cities by collision frequency based on Allstate claims data to determine which have the safest drivers.

The top 10 are:

Brownsville, Texas Boise, Idaho Huntsville, Ala. Kansas City, Kan. Laredo, Texas Olathe, Kan. Fort Collins, Colo. Overland Park, Kan. McAllen, Texas Cape Coral, Florida

Worcester, Mass., Boston, Mass., Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, Md. have the country’s worst drivers, according to the report.

For the first time, according to a news release issued by Allstate, the insurer also used its claims data to build a list of risky roads — those with the most collisions in the bottom 15 cities.

They included Highway 695 in Baltimore, Highway 295 in Washington, D.C., Route 93 in Boston, Main Street in Worcester, Mass., and 134 Freeway in Glendale, Calif.

Released in advance of July Fourth, the deadliest day on U.S. roads according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the 15th annual report “aims to start a national dialogue around the critical issue of roadway safety, celebrating the top-ranked cities’ drivers as an example for other communities,” according to the release.

“Whether it’s a holiday trip or a routine drive to work, safety should always be along for the ride,” IIHS president David Harkey said in the release. “The best drivers buckle up on every trip, obey the speed limit and never drive while impaired or distracted. If everyone followed these rules, we would have fewer crashes, injuries and deaths every day of the year.”

The report has evolved over the past 15 years, including standardizing cities’ rankings when accounting for population density and average annual precipitation, and using Drivewise telematics data to analyze the correlation between hard braking and collisions. During that time, according to Allstate, there have been notable developments nationally and locally:

Safer roads: U.S. car collisions have decreased overall despite increases in 2015 and 2016.

Holding steady: The average driver in top-ranked cities still gets in a collision about once every 15 years.

Winners circle: Only five cities have earned the No. 1 spot, and all are west of the Mississippi River: Cedar Rapids, Iowa (2005), Sioux Falls, S.D. (2006-09, 2012), Fort Collins (2010-11, 2013-14), Brownsville, Texas (2016, 2018-19), and Kansas City, Kan. (2015, 2017).

Coast-to-coast: Generally, top-ranked cities are less densely populated and in the Western U.S., while many bottom-ranked ones were established earlier in U.S. history, which often means they have older infrastructure.

Visit allstate.com/bestdriversreport for an interactive map and this year’s full list.