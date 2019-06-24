PikeRide, a bike sharing program in Colorado Springs, “kicks off their second year of operations with two major program-enhancing upgrades,” a news release issued by the Downtown Partnership said, adding that a full fleet of new bikes will be deployed in partnership with Drop Mobility, each with electronic-assistance.

Plans are also underway to expand the service area to allow more access to residents and visitors.

“We listened to feedback from riders and stakeholders, and there was a strong desire for electronic assist bikes to manage hills and longer distances,” said PikeRide executive director Jolie NeSmith in the release.

New features also include the ability for users to check out more than one bike per account and the ability to “pause” a ride for a short time. Plans are also underway to expand the service area to include Old Colorado City and Manitou Springs.

“We’re very excited to be working with PikeRide—through this partnership, we look forward to delivering a truly seamless, integrated and sustainable micromobility service in the community,” said Qiming Weng, CEO of Drop Mobility, in the release.

The timeline of PikeRide’s conversion to the new fleet:

Purple PikeRide bikes will begin being phased out, removed from the service area by June 24.

This wekk PikeRide will offer demo rides on the new e-assist bikes.

Deployment of the full fleet of new e-assist bikes, white bikes with bright orange seats, will begin the first week of July.

To check out a bike, riders will need to download the Drop Mobility app and follow on-screen instructions. All PikeRide memberships will be transferable to the new system, and extensions to memberships will be provided if users encounter any gap in service due to the transition.

Pricing and additional details will be available at pikeride.org.