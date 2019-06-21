Local cannabis advocates briefed about 20 members of the community on cannabis-related legislation passed during the 2019 session at a Wednesday meeting at Penrose Library.

The 2019 legislative session was “by far the most productive year” to date for the cannabis industry, with 13 cannabis-related bills passing, said Jason Warf, executive director of the Southern Colorado Cannabis Council.

Colorado Springs attorney Cliff Black focused primarily on bills related to delivery and hospitality. Starting Jan. 1, 2020, medical marijuana can be delivered by any medical dispensaries that applies for the appropriate license. A year after that, retail marijuana dispensaries and other transportation companies can also deliver their product if they have applied, Black said.

Another bill will establish clearer regulations for consumption clubs, which have previously operated largely unchecked, Black said.

“The intent is to give law enforcement better authority” to monitor these establishments, Black said.

See the June 28 edition of the Business Journal for more information.