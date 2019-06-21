Bed & Breakfast

St. Mary’s Inn

St. Mary’s Inn offers guests access to all the modern amenities Colorado Springs has to offer, while still maintaining the 19th-century charm that draws people to it.

“Location would be key,” said Pam Piper, who owns St. Mary’s along with her husband, Jay. “I would say all the attractions are within 10 to 15 minutes.”

St. Mary’s served as a single-family residence from 1896 all the way to the 1940s, when it was converted into apartments in response to the post-World War II housing shortage, according to the inn’s website.

“I think it has a lot of charm and character,” Pam said.

St. Mary’s opened to guests in 2008 as a bed and breakfast. Ten years later, the Pipers took over.

“It has just been our passion to take care of it and our guests,” Pam said. “It’s the people that make all the difference.”

thestmarysinn.com | 719-540-2222

2. Black Forest Lodge

blackforestbb.com | 1-800-401-2856

3. Avenue Hotel Bed and Breakfast

avenuehotelbandb.com | 719-685-1277

Catering Company

AspenPointe

AspenPointe strives to deliver delicious, fresh food at reasonable prices, and according to their customers, they succeed.

“I think we provide consistent, quality catering services at a very reasonable price,” said David Shindel, AspenPointe catering manager. “They enjoy our food and appreciate our service.”

But it’s not all about the food. AspenPointe Catering’s website describes the company as “a social enterprise solving social problems using business strategies.” It’s catering arm is one way AspenPointe helps address behavioral health issues while and providing participants job skills.

“There are a lot of great caterers out there, and to be even thought of as one of the top is quite an honor,” Shindel said.

aspenpointe.org/cafe-and-catering | 719-444-5239

2. Picnic Basket Catering

pbcatering.com | 719-635-0200

3. Garden of the Gods Catering and Events

godscateringandevents.com | 719-471-3663

Conference & Meeting Facility

Double Eagle Hotel & Casino

“Located in historical Cripple Creek, surrounded by the incredible natural beauty of the Rocky Mountains, The Double Eagle Conference Center is the perfect site for your next corporate meeting, company banquet or group event,” the company’s website reads.

The 5,548-square-foot conference facility, which boasts audiovisual technology “specifically designed for all your presentation needs,” seats up to 360 people and can be divided into three smaller meeting rooms, each with a seating capacity of about 120 people, according to the website.

decasino.com | 719-689-5000

2. Cheyenne Mountain Colorado Springs, A Dolce Resort

cheyennemountain.com | 719-538-4000

3. The Broadmoor

broadmoor.com | 719-623-5112

Hotel

Bristlecone Lodge

Bristlecone Lodge is a place where guests can enjoy the Colorado outdoors without also exposing themselves to the snow or rain showers that have been known to crop up without warning.

The collection of “quaint, little, cute” one- and two-bedroom mountain cabins, tiny homes and RV park, all nestled in the shadow of Pikes Peak, are a big draw for Bristlecone’s guests, manager Barb Reif said.

“[The cabins] are very homey, very comfortable, and very nicely decorated,” she said.

The waffles don’t hurt either, Reif said.

“People seem to love our breakfast,” she said. “We do a continental breakfast with a hard-boiled egg, bread, cereal, fresh fruit, coffee.”

bristleconelodge.co | 719-687-9518

2. The Broadmoor

broadmoor.com | 719-623-5112

3. Garden of the Gods Resort & Club

gardenofthegodsclub.com | 800-923-8838

Museum/Art Gallery

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

One of the critical ingredients of a truly vibrant, thriving and captivating city is its arts and culture sector, and for the last century, the Fine Arts Center at Colorado College has played a central role in that arena for the Pikes Peak region — providing visual arts, performing arts, and arts education experiences for millions of residents and guests, director Erin Hannan said.

One of the original accredited institutions with the American Alliance of Museums, the Fine Arts Center remains a regional cornerstone of visual arts excellence, as well as a place of discovery and gathering for the Pikes Peak region and beyond, Hannan said.

“We are proud to be part of a sector that contributes greatly to our region’s economy and identity, and that participates in fostering and attracting a community of curious, creative and innovative citizens and visitors,” she said.

fac.coloradocollege.edu | 719-634-5581

2. 4th Infantry Division Museum

carson.army.mil/museum.html | 719-524-0915

3. Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

cspm.org | 719-385-5990

Tourist Attraction

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Founded in 1926 by philanthropist Spencer Penrose as a shelter for his growing collection of exotic animals, today the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is home to more than 30 endangered species of animals from across the globe.

This reminds zoo staffers of the important impact of their mission to help people make connections with animals that inspire them to take action to protect wildlife and wild places, said Rachel Wright, the zoo’s public relations and social media manager.

“It means a lot to receive this recognition from our local community,” Wright said. “We work hard to provide an environment where our community members can come to learn, be inspired and make memories.”

cmzoo.org | 719-633-9925

2. Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center

gardenofgods.com | 719-634-6666

3. Cave of the Winds Mountain Park

caveofthewinds.com | 719-685-5444