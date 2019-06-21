Co-working Spaces

Pikes Peak Makerspace

Colorado Springs is fertile ground for intrepid entrepreneurs looking to shake things up in their respective fields, and Pikes Peak Makerspace is there with the support they need to do just that.

Pikes Peak Makerspace is a membership-based organization of builders, tinkerers, engineers, artists, entrepreneurs, designers and educators — “all mashed up and revolutionizing creativity in the Pikes Peak region,” according to the company’s website.

“We provide a facility with space and equipment for people to create physical items for fun and for education,” the website reads. “It also is a place to gather interested people for all manner of classes and instruction.

“We are tapped into and support the Colorado Springs startup community.”

pikespeakmakerspace.org | 719-445-6253

Startup Assistance

Colorado Procurement Technical Assistance Center

Established in 2009, Colorado PTAC is a public-private partnership operating as a nonprofit 501(c)3 corporation that partners with universities, community colleges, local economic development corporations, small business development centers and other business programs or local institutions delivering services statewide.

“We provide procurement technical assistance to help you in the selling of your products or services to the appropriate government agency by offering confidential counseling at no cost,” according to the organization’s website. “The core of our procurement assistance program is counseling and education.”

Colorado PTAC exists to generate employment and improve the general economic condition of the state by assisting Colorado companies, including those eligible for preferential consideration, in obtaining and performing under local, state and federal government contracts, according to the organization’s website.

coloradoptac.org | 719-667-3845

