Apartment Complex

Copper Stone

A stroll through a pleasant courtyard takes residents to their studio, one- or two-bedroom apartment home at Copper Stone.

Though the central location affords easy access to multiple shopping and entertainment options — The Citadel mall and Citadel Crossing, as well as Memorial Park, are short drives away — the treed and landscaped property feels like a retreat from the bustle of the city.

Kitchens are outfitted with Energy Star-certified appliances, patios or balconies and walk-in closets. Many of the floor plan options offer views of Pikes Peak. A pet-friendly community, Copper Stone also boasts a pet play area, resident lounge and pool.

Resident reviews overwhelmingly cite friendly and responsive on-site management as one of the complex’s greatest assets.

weidner.com/apartments/co/colorado-springs/copperstone | 719-264-1800

Commercial Property Management

Griffis/Blessing

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Griffis/Blessing has been involved in virtually every aspect of commercial real estate over its history.

In its earliest years, the firm specialized in multifamily services, later expanding its expertise to include office, medical, retail, industrial, corporate and government properties. Today the company has grown to more than 300 employees and manages assets valued in excess of $1 billion for numerous private and institutional owners, the firm’s website states.

Consistency, dedication and attention to detail have been the keys to Griffis/Blessing’s longevity and success, Senior Vice President Kerri Egelston said.

“The experience and attention to detail and customer service that we provide, [and the dedication] to making sure we’re doing the right thing creates value for our owners,”she said. “Everybody is just one big team [and] there is so much tenure.”

griffisblessing.com | 719-520-1234

Commercial Real Estate Brokerage

Hoff & Leigh

Founded in 1987 by Bob Hoff and Tim Leigh, Hoff & Leigh has grown far beyond its original one-room office. However, the organization’s core values have remained the same: family, loyalty, entrepreneurship, courage, communication and stewardship.

The multi-state brokerage firm now services more than 350 listings nationwide, successfully completing hundreds of transactions each year, according to the firm’s website. Hoff & Leigh specializes in cities with populations ranging from 250,000 to 1.5 million people, and has six offices in Ohio and Colorado.

“With over 30 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry, Hoff & Leigh prides itself on best of practice marketing techniques, and being leaders in market knowledge, and outstanding communication with our clients and customers,” the website states.

hoffleigh.com | 719-630-2277

Mortgage Lender

Fidelity Mortgage Solutions

At Fidelity Mortgage Solutions, the team of five brokers pride themselves on being a local company where employees prioritize face-to-face interaction with each of their clients.

The Colorado Springs-based mortgage lenders specialize in home purchases and refinancing with government-backed loans such as FHA, VA, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and have been serving southern Colorado for more than a decade.

Compliance Manager Brittany Kruse said the Best in Business nomination “speaks to the hard work and personal touch our team offers to the community.”

“We are extremely honored to be nominated, [and] we are very blessed to be able to serve Colorado,” Kruse said.

fidelitymortgagesolutions.com | 719-886-2752

Residential Property Management

Diversified Association Management

“Communication, service and follow-through are the definition of effective homeowners association management services, and the foundation of successful working relationships with homeowners,” said Tracy Martin, owner and operator of Diversified Association Management. “We are committed to enhancing your community management experience, and helping board members navigate the intricacies of association management.”

A full-service homeowners association management company serving HOAs along the Front Range since 2005, DAM strives to provide exceptional management services while promoting strong neighborhoods in the associations it manages, she said.

“Our employees strive to contribute to a highly effective organization that produces exceptional customer service and amazing results by fostering mutual trust; open, honest and candid communication; effective teamwork and an unrestrained sense of enthusiasm, commitment and fun,” Martin said.

diversifiedprop.com | 719-578-9111

Residential Real Estate Brokerage

Keller Williams Partners Realty

Ashley Coffey has seen Keller Williams Partners Realty transform from a small brokerage agency into a company of more than 250 agents in just a few years, and the company’s culture is the reason for that, she said.

“We’ll have transfer agents who say, ‘We heard about the culture you have and we really want to be a part of that,” said Coffey, head of agent services.

That culture is one of inclusivity and appreciation — for the company’s agents just as much as its clients, she said.

“We really believe when we are taking care of our agents, they will take better care of their clients,” Coffey said. “So by modeling that for our agents and showing that we appreciate them and their families, they’re more likely to do the same for their clients.”

kw.com | 719-955-1999

