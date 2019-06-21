Bakery – Pueblo

Banquet Schusters Bakery

Customers are greeted by the smell of cakes, potato rolls, sugar cookies and donuts when entering Banquet Schusters Bakery in Pueblo.

The nearly 100-year-old business started off as two separate bakeries, according to a Pueblo Chieftain article.

Banquet was a full-service operation run by Steve Monack and his family beginning in the early 1900s, while Schusters started out baking only bread.

However, in the early ’70s, the Schuster family retired and sold their business to the Monacks. Three Monack brothers — Mark, Michael and Steve — now run the bakery.

On a busy morning earlier this month, Mark let the Business Journal stop in and snap a few photos of the bakery’s cupcakes and donuts.

He was surprised his company was nominated as best bakery in a Colorado Springs-based competition.

“It’s an honor though,” he said. “I didn’t realize people knew us up there.”

facebook.com/pages/Banquet-Schusters-Bakery/155017111201367 | 719-544-1062

2. Hopscotch Bakery

hopscotchbakery.com | 719-542-4467

3. Bite Me Cake Company

bitemecakecompany.com | 719-568-4699

Boss – Pueblo

Mike McDivitt, McDivitt Law Firm

Mike McDivitt, founder and CEO of McDivitt Law Firm, says the secret to being a good boss is hiring the right people.

“[It’s] hiring people with good character and supporting them to be the best that they can be,” he said. “I don’t believe in micromanaging because it hinders creativity, and potential. The best approach is to give team members the support and tools they need to succeed.”

The Colorado native has watched his practice become one of the largest personal injury law firms in the Centennial State over the past several decades.

In 2007, his son, David McDivitt, joined the practice. His wife, Karen, works on the business side at the firm as president and their daughter Lisa McDivitt Bush jumped on board as marketing director in 2012.

Mike said he was flattered and humbled to be nominated best boss in Pueblo.

“It’s also really exciting because it indicates that our efforts in creating a workplace with a culture where people can succeed and enjoy where they work, is paying off,” he said.

mcdivittlaw.com | 719-542-3700

2. Sonia Medina, Mortgage Solutions Financial

mortgagesolutions.net | 719-543-0115

3. Kat West, Strawberry Fields

strawberryfieldscannabis.com | 719-471-2837

Breakfast – Pueblo

Hen House Café

Puebloans who crave a great country breakfast flock to the Hen House Café to enjoy fluffy pancakes, omelets, loaded breakfast burritos, French toast, corned beef hash and eggs like Grandma used to make.

Those who want to sleep in won’t go hungry — breakfast is served from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 8 a.m.-

2 p.m. Sundays.

The café also serves home-cooked dishes for lunch and dinner. It’s open until 8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.

Specialties of the house — and customer favorites — include fried chicken and chicken-fried steak, biscuits and gravy, and fried green beans. Specials like Swiss steak and stuffed bell peppers are offered periodically. Portions are huge, and prices reasonable.

Customers can eat in-house or order take-out.

henhousepueblowest.com | 719-647-1048

2. Dana’s Lil Kitchen

facebook.com/Danas-Lil-Kitchen-182419575193919/?rf=104980892878068 | 719-543-3435

3. The Pantry

facebook.com/pages/category/American-Restaurant/The-Pantry-Restaurant-163968306954002 | 719-543-8072

Brunch – Pueblo

Shamrock Brewing Co.

Shamrock Brewing Co. in Pueblo is equal parts Irish pub, craft brewery and restaurant.

Chef and General Manager Gordon Cossar uses fresh ingredients to make chef-inspired Irish specialties and American brewpub fare, according to its website.

The business sits in the heart of historic Pueblo just two blocks from the Courtyard Marriott Hotel and the Convention Center.

“Whether for business or pleasure, Shamrock Brewing Company in Pueblo, Colorado, is the place to meet,” its website states. “Our antique mahogany bar is warm and inviting.”

Beyond food, the dining spot offers top-shelf Irish and Scotch whiskeys, an ample wine selection and specialty cocktails.

However, its passion is craft beer.

“Not to sound too selfish, but we brew what we want to drink…,” the website states. “We are equally passionate about our food and, of course, we cook with our beer — something that good cannot be reserved entirely for drinking!”

shamrockbrewing.com | 719-542-9974

2. Hen House Café

henhousepueblowest.com | 719-647-1048

3. [tie] Estella’s Mill Stop Café

facebook.com/pages/Mill-Stop-Cafe/108134245895340 | 719-564-0407

3. [tie] Papa Jose’s Union Café

restaurantwebexpert.com/PapaJoses | 719-545-7476

Business lunch – Pueblo

Magpies

A beloved fixture on Pueblo’s historic South Union Avenue, Magpies has been in business for 35 years.

“We’ve stayed small, listened to our customers and given them what they love,” said founder/owner/manager Laurie Springfield, “especially our desserts! Our signature dessert is the Magpie, a cream puff filled with vanilla ice cream topped with homemade chocolate sauce. Everything is made from scratch — even our soups are made from fresh, healthy ingredients. We know our customers — we’ve seen generations of families. And we also have our loyal employees. We know that it comforts customers to be served by the same people year after year.”

Any advice for potential restaurateurs?

“Don’t do it!” Springfield said laughing. “Go to work for a corporation, get vacations and Sunday off. We’re only open for lunch, but there’s prep time, cleanup, payroll, taxes, buying and everything else. Working for yourself is great, but it never stops. But yeah, I really do love it. I like my customers and I have no plans to quit. Advice? Just keep going, day after day.”

magpiespueblo.com | 719-542-5522

2. Pueblo Union Depot

facebook.com/pages/Union-Depot/104040572965078 | 719-544-0020

3. [tie] Rocco’s Riverside Deli

rdeli.com | 719-582-1616

3. [tie] Do Drop Inn

dodropinnpueblo.com | 719-542-0818 (South Sante Fe Avenue)

Catering – Pueblo

Collette’s Catering

The Collette family has been dishing out its Italian delicacies in Pueblo since 1973.

“We do everything from funerals, graduations to business parties, and it’s all pretty much specializing in Italian food like pasta and other specialties like chicken and different sandwiches,” said Patrick Collette, co-owner of Collette Catering.

About 46 years ago, Patrick’s parents started the catering company, he said.

“We are still very much a family-run and -owned business,” he said, adding that’s what separates their business from others.

“We’re an Italian family that knows how to do Italian food,” Collette said. “It’s an honor people think our food is good. It lets us know we are still doing it right.”

Other popular menu items include the catering and carry-out company’s classic Italian dishes such as manicotti, ravioli and lasagna.

collettes-catering.com | 719-543-2467

2. Pasta Cottage

facebook.com/pages/The-Pasta-Cottage/120139708002368 | 719-564-0095

3. Cinfully Delicious Catering

facebook.com/pages/Cinfully-Delicious-Catering/774389092672718 | 719-549-3074

Coffee – Pueblo

Gypsy Java

“What sets us apart from our competitors? That’s a good question,” said co-owner and founder Sharayah Harper. “We have a uniquely crafted drink menu, and all of our coffee is certified organic. Our baked goods are made 100 percent from scratch and half of them are gluten-free. We have a really comfortable atmosphere, and we even rent out our space for events. … We just celebrated our fourth anniversary, but we [Harper and her partner Cherie Wismiewski] have been in the business for about 10 years.”

Their motto: “Bold Women, Strong Coffee.”

Harper offered some advice to other businesses aspiring to be the best: “It’s a lot of work, a lot of time, a lot of people, a lot of everything. Have realistic expectations. You’re not just going to open your door, sit back and watch the money roll in! And whatever you do, don’t start a business that you don’t love.”

unchartedcoffeeco.com | 719-924-8312

2. Kneaders

kneaders.com | 719-362-8820 (Colorado Springs)

3. Solar Roast Coffee

solarroast.com | 719-544-2008

Happy Hour – Pueblo

Shamrock Brewing Co.

Shamrock Brewing Company is a multiple award winner.

shamrockbrewing.com | 719-542-9974

2. Cactus Flower

cactusflowerrestaurant.com | 719-545-8218

3. Applebee’s

applebees.com | 719-542-2598 (Elizabeth Street)

Health & Fitness Center – Pueblo

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Pueblo, owned by Vincent and Carla Love, clearly has the recipe for success. The business has garnered multiple “Best of” awards from the Pueblo Chieftain and other local media.

Planet Fitness is a national chain, with more than 1,700 locations. The corporate goal: “To provide a clean, safe, welcoming environment for all members[.? ,?] 1,700+ locations. Free fitness training. Tons of equipment. The judgment-free zone.”

What might other entrepreneurs learn from this success story?

“Basically, have a service that people want and you can sell,” longtime employee Sean Croke said. “I’ve worked here quite a bit, and I’ve seen how success happens. You have to be able to manage, work and adapt. And most of all, you have to be nice to everyone you meet.”

planetfitness.com/gyms/pueblo-co | 719-545-0689

2. Studio Share

studiosharepueblo.com | 719-963-4907

3. YMCA Pueblo

puebloymca.org | 719-543-5151

Office Cleaning – Pueblo

Blue Collar Cleaning

Nick and Dani Traweek founded Blue Collar Cleaning in 2013 as a “family unification project.” At the time, Nick lived in Cortez and Dani lived in Pueblo. Since then the company has grown steadily, adding commercial accounts such as Maurices, Petco Farmington, Primetime Sports Emporium, Mesa LaGree’s Market, the Center for American Values and Shiloh Steakhouse in Cortez.

“We started our business serving Pueblo and Cortez,” said the Traweeks in a joint statement. “We started cleaning carpets, windows, grocery stores and offices. Many clients had concrete floors so we were compelled to take on a new trade, concrete polishing. This led to bigger jobs and to doing large concrete polishing jobs across Colorado. We have done jobs of 50,000 square feet and jobs in Telluride for celebrities. We are different because we constantly evolve with our industry and customers’ needs. We accept challenges with vigor and focus on customer satisfaction.”

bluecollarcleaning.com | 719-252-7664

2. JAN-PRO of Southern Colorado

jan-pro.com | 719-264-1117

3. Max Pro Cleaning Services, LLC

maxproclean.com | 719-671-2237

Pet Services – Pueblo

PetSmart

PetSmart describes itself as “the world’s largest pet supply and service retailer, offering over 10,000 products in each store. Services include grooming, dog training, cat and dog boarding, and Doggie Day Camp. The stores also offer a varied selection of animals for sale and adoption such as dogs, cats, birds, fish, amphibians, reptiles, and several breeds of small animals like guinea pigs, chinchillas, gerbils, hamsters and mice.”

The company’s Pueblo store opened in 1986, and currently has approximately 40 employees.

“We’ve got great associates, great customer service and great products,” said store manager and longtime Pueblo resident Steve Caligaris. “We don’t do dog adoptions presently at this store, but we do cats. And we try to hire the best people. You know what they say: ‘If you want major league results, hire major leaguers!’”

petsmart.com | 719-595-9000

2. Coats and Tails Pet Grooming

pueblopetgrooming.com | 719-545-0199

3. Avalon Pet Services, LLC

facebook.com/pages/Avalon-Pet-Services-LLC/201782683786370 | 719-561-3599

Place to Work – pueblo

Pueblo Community College

“I like to think [this award] is because the culture we’ve created here is one of family — collegial, protective and supportive,” said college president and Pueblo native Patty Erjavec, who has headed PCC since 2010. “For me, being the president is just a word. You have to work shoulder to shoulder with everyone. And whenever there’s an opportunity for you as a leader to give credit, you do it.”

With more than 1,000 employees during the school year, Erjavec’s workforce is substantial by any standard, as are the challenges facing higher education.

“We need to continue to evolve — not to get entranced by traditional educational delivery systems,” said Erjavec. “Our motto: We never say no. We’ll take a look at everything.”

pueblocc.edu | 719-549-3200

2. Ent Credit Union

ent.com | 719-574-1100

3. [tie] Lancaster Chiropractic

crackmybones.com | 719-404-1489

3. [tie] Southern Colorado Small Business Development Center

southerncoloradosbdc.org | 719-549-3224

3. [tie] Strawberry Fields

strawberryfieldscannabis.com | 719-471-2837

Private Members Club – Pueblo

Pueblo Country Club

For 116 years, the Pueblo Country Club has provided Steel City residents a place for camaraderie and tradition.

It sits atop a hill in a peaceful, nostalgic neighborhood that overlooks the city.

Since opening in 1903, the club has provided its members and their guests with “a warm and friendly service-oriented environment,” according to its website.

It is home to an 18-hole championship golf course, which is playable year round, and has an indoor tennis facility.

The club’s website invites interested parties to, “Come and enjoy our impressive restaurant and lounge that overlooks the golf course and the pristine outdoor swimming pool.”

This is the second year in a row the Pueblo Country Club was voted Best Private Member Club in Pueblo.

pueblocountryclub.com | 719-543-4844

2. Pueblo Tennis Center

pueblotennis.info | 719-543-0450

Place for a Large Conference – Pueblo

Pueblo Convention Center

“We’re the prime event space in Pueblo,” said Kevin Ortiz, general manager of the Pueblo Convention Center. “We’ll host about 300 events this year. We’re a one-stop shop — we offer sales, marketing and organizational teams, as well as a fully staffed kitchen. We can do the whole event for you.”

After a $38 million renovation that was completed in March, the convention center now offers 47,000 square feet of event space featuring a 17,000-square-foot exhibit hall, a 16,000-square-foot ballroom, multiple meeting rooms and a lounge. A Marriott-branded hotel is attached to the facility, and other facilities are nearby. Originally funded in 1997 via a city bond issue, the renovation was also supported by funding through the Colorado Regional Tourism Act, which also helped to get downtown projects underway in Colorado Springs.

puebloconventioncenter.com | 719-542-1100

2. Pueblo Union Depot

pueblouniondepot.net | 719-544-0020

3. Sangre de Cristo Arts & Conference Center

sdc-arts.org | 719-295-7200

Real Estate Office – Pueblo

Keller Williams Performance Realty

Keller Williams Performance Realty serves all of southern Colorado with its agents who receive ongoing training to be consistently qualified to help clients with their residential needs.

It also offers the only real estate school in Pueblo, according to its website.

Keller Williams, according to kw.com, “is the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count, has more than 1,000 offices and 180,000 associates. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States.”

The site states that, in 2015, “Keller Williams began its evolution into a technology company, now building the real estate platform that agents’ buyers and sellers prefer. Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders.”

Under the banner “Our Perspective,” Keller Willaiams defines itself as “A technology company that provides the real estate platform that our agents’ buyers and sellers prefer. Keller Williams thinks like a top producer, acts like a trainer-consultant, and focuses all its activities on service, productivity, and profitability.”

kw.com | 719-583-1100

2. RE/MAX of Pueblo, LLC

puebloareahomes.com | 719-546-1717

3. [tie] HomeSmart Preferred Realty

gowithfloliveinpueblo.com | 719-252-4084

3. [tie] The Platinum Group, Realtors

platinumhomesales.com | 719-536-4444

Restaurant/Bar – Pueblo

Cactus Flower Restaurant

In business since 1990, Cactus Flower is a third-generation family-owned restaurant featuring made-to-order food and, according to the website, “delicious, authentic Mexican meals using the finest meats and freshest vegetables available.”

Bar manager Dana Williams said the eatery is a small business with a great family atmosphere.

“I’ve worked here nine years, which is like 27 years in any other business,” Williams said. “And the margaritas are great — I know because I make them. Our location is good, right at the entry to the city, and there are a ton of hotels nearby, so we get both locals and visitors.”

Williams said the restaurant has been in the same location for 19 years, “and people know where to find us.”

cactusflowerrestaurant.com | 719-545-8218

2. Estela’s Mill Stop Café

facebook.com/pages/Mill-Stop-Cafe/108134245895340 | 719-564-0407

3. DJ’s Steak House

facebook.com/pages/Djs-steak-house/124574427678567 | 719-545-9354

Spa/Salon – Pueblo

Headlines

Headlines salon in Pueblo says its customers will “experience the difference.”

The business guarantees its quality by having an educated staff that receives ongoing training, according to its website.

“All of our hair services are paired with a complimentary cleanse, amazing scalp massage and beautiful style so our guests leave the salon ready for the day, night or the red carpet,” the website states.

A satisfied customer referred to one of Headlines’ hair stylists as a “hair god” in a Jan. 19 Facebook review.

“He’s patient, creative, friendly and does a fantastic job,” the review said. “I drive down from Colorado Springs to have my hair done because he’s that good. The entire staff is friendly and personable and the salon has a fun vibe. Definitely recommend!”

headlines.expert | 719-545-3812

2. [tie] Root Republic Salon & MicroSpa

rootrepublicsalon.com | 719-545-5000

2. [tie] Nails by Mosha

facebook.com/nailsbymosha | 719-582-7396

2. [tie] Planet Sun Tanning Salon

719-547-3814

3. Glam Lashes & Co.

facebook.com/GlamLashesBySirena | 719-821-7045

Workforce Development – Pueblo

Pueblo Workforce Center

The Pueblo Workforce Center, like other workforce centers in the state, offers a variety of free services designed to assist both employers and job seekers.

According to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s website, services at the workforce centers include: job listings, computer and internet access, career counseling and training for job seekers, recruitment of workers, pre-screening and referral services, and tax credits and training reimbursement for employers.

Workforce center visitors may choose either self-service or staff-assisted help with their employment needs, CDLE’s website states.

The county’s workforce web page states the area has workers available who have skill sets appropriate for staffing several industries.

“Employers in Pueblo are able to staff their facilities with competent, loyal, and hard working individuals,” it said.

yourworkforcecenter.com | 719-562-3720

2. Southern Colorado Small Business Development Center

southerncoloradosbdc.org | 719-549-3224

3. Pueblo Community College

pueblocc.edu | 719-549-3200