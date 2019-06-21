Alternative Medicine

Adventure CBD

Cannabidiol, a nonpsychoactive component of the cannabis plant, is touted as a remedy for many conditions, from skin conditions to seizures. Adventure CBD produces high-quality, CBD-infused creams, oils, concentrates and edibles for use by humans and pets.

It’s important for customers to patronize CBD stores that are able to answer their questions, Adventure CBD general manager Jake VanLandschoot said.

“Because of our educational background, we’re able to answer any of the 100 questions customers ask,” he said. “By the time they leave here, they have an understanding of what CBD really is.”

The store strives to provide excellent customer service and provide pure, effective products that combine “tinctures, lotions and rubs that have been around for 100 years” with 100 percent sun-grown hemp from one of Colorado’s largest grow facilities.

adventurecbd.com | 844-374-2223

2. Chinese Acupuncture Clinic

nasacupuncture.com | 719-634-1669

3. Springs Chiropractic

springschiropractic.com | 719-531-7188

Home Health Agency

Gentle Shepherd Home Care

Kathy Miller found that it was a daunting task to find good home care for her 97-year-old grandmother. Miller and her husband Scott also had to search for care for their parents as they got older.

“We got into this business because we are that family — adult children trying to work and take care of things, and then take care of your parents,” she said. “We take it personally.”

Gentle Shepherd Home Care provides qualified, vetted and trustworthy caregivers for seniors and the chronically ill.

“We’re not going to put anybody with their mom or their dad that we wouldn’t put with our own,” Miller said. “We love what we do, and it’s not just a business for us. It’s a mission and a calling.”

gentleshepherdhomecare.com | 719-359-8371

2. Discover Goodwill Your Life Your Way

discovermygoodwill.org | 719-785-9294

3. The Independence Center

theindependencecenter.org | 719-471-8181

Hospital

Penrose Hospital Centura Health

It’s fitting that Penrose Hospital, the flagship hospital of Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, bears the name of one of Colorado Springs’ earliest entrepreneurs.

The hospital, which began its life as a tuberculosis sanatorium, is part of the legacy of The Broadmoor’s founder, Spencer Penrose.

“Through an enduring commitment to our mission, Penrose-St. Francis Health Services caregivers have set the standard for health care in the Pikes Peak Region since 1887 — we are the community’s longest-established hospital system,” Communications Advisor Andrea Sinclair said. “We are faithful to our mission, providing our neighbors and community with whole-person care to help them get well and stay well, keeping care local today and into t

he future.”

centura.org | 719-776-5000

2. UCHealth Memorial North

uchealth.org | 719-364-5000

3. St. Francis Medical Center – Centura Health

centura.org | 719-571-1000

Physical Rehab Center

Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group

One of the largest orthopedic practices in Southern Colorado, Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group offers a complete range of services to help patients stay healthy and get back to their regular activities after an injury.

With multiple specialists and therapists on-site, the practice is a one-stop shop for orthopedic care.

What sets the practice apart is “the personalized care that we give our patients, marketing specialist Kylee Smit said. “We don’t treat them like a number; we treat them like real people who have real goals for their recovery and very specific, unique needs, and we partner with them to help them achieve those goals.”

Services include X-ray, MRI, physical and occupational therapy, outpatient surgery, orthotics and prosthetics, and rheumatology.

csog.net | 719-632-7669

2. Joint Effort Physical Therapy

jointeffortrehab.com | 719-527-9331

3. [tie] Child Development Center of Colorado Springs

cdcrehab.com | 719-574-8300

3. [tie] FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers

fyzical.com | 719-495-3133

Retirement/ Assisted Living Community

The Retreat at Sunny Vista

Sunny Vista traces its heritage to Sunnyrest, a tuberculosis sanatorium endowed by Marjorie Palmer Witt, daughter of Colorado Springs’ founder, Gen. William Palmer. When the threat of tuberculosis subsided, it became a nonprofit, long-term care facility for patients who couldn’t afford health care.

Today Sunny Vista offers independent living for older and disabled adults at The Villa, assisted living and memory care at The Retreat, and short-term rehabilitation and long-term health support at The Living Center.

One of the things that makes Sunny Vista so popular is its homelike atmosphere.

“Yes, we offer a full range of healthcare concierge services, but in the end it’s our caring staff and warm, comfortable setting that make spending time here such an energizing and uplifting experience,” its website states.

sunnyretreat.org | 719-377-6735

2. The Myron Stratton Home

myronstratton.org | 719-579-0930

3. MacKenzie Place Senior Living

leisurecare.com | 719-633-8181

Insurance Broker

Six & Geving Insurance, Inc.

With more than 3,000 clients, Six & Geving is the largest locally owned commercial insurance agency in Colorado Springs.

Founders Wayne Six and Randy Geving have a combined 70 years of experience serving business owners with insurance and risk management programs tailored to their unique needs.

Their professional goal is “to be a positive force for promoting the highest professionalism and goodwill for our industry and to help our insurance clients with knowledge and protection for their profit and growth,” according to their website.

More than 20 knowledgeable, certified agents in the Colorado Springs and Lakewood offices aim to give clients a competitive edge by providing industry-leading products from traditional underwriting to cyber risk protection. They’re why Six & Geving is a perennial Best in Business winner.

six-geving.com | 719-590-9990

2. USAA

usaa.com | 719-244-9041

3. CB Insurance

centralbankcorp.com | 719-228-1070