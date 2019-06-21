Craft Brewer

Bristol Brewing Company

A Best in Business winner last year, Bristol Brewing has been producing and serving hand-brewed beer since 1994, including award winners like Laughing Lab, Winter Warlock and Red Rocket.

Owner Mike Bristol was instrumental in transforming the former Ivywild Elementary School into a local gathering place that spawned a redevelopment of the neighborhood. Just hanging in for 25 years is one thing Bristol cites as a secret of his success, but he adds: “I don’t know if it’s just one thing. The quality of our products and the involvement we have in our community certainly resonates with a lot of beer drinkers in Colorado. We’re extremely proud of that.”

bristolbrewing.com | 719-633-2555

2. Cerberus Brewing Co.

cerberusbrewingco.com | 719-636-2337

3. Colorado Mountain Brewery

cmbrew.com | 719-434-5750

Auto Dealer

Heuberger Subaru

Heuberger Subaru has been family-owned and -operated for nearly 50 years.

“We’re not your traditional car dealership; we strive to be forward-thinking in every interaction we have with our valued customers,” the company states on its website. “Our guests love our refreshing sales process, because we go above and beyond to ensure the experience is completely stress-free. We’re not here to pressure you into buying a car — that’s just not our style.”

With an inventory of new and pre-owned vehicles and locations in Colorado Springs and near Castle Rock, Heuberger is the largest-volume Subaru dealer in the nation.

bestbuysubaru.com | 888-840-9024

2. The Faricy Boys

faricy.com | 855-846-8666

3. [tie] Perkins Motors

perkinsmotors.com | 719-249-2040

3. [tie] Red Noland Auto Group

rednoland.com | 719-633-4633

Nonprofit

Discover Goodwill

For half a century, Discover Goodwill has been helping individuals in southern Colorado break through barriers to living independent and purpose-filled lives. Its recent merger with Goodwill Industries of Denver extends services to all 64 Colorado counties.

“We’re not just a local nonprofit; we actually impact lives across Colorado through our programs and our services,” said Bradd Hafer, marketing and communications director.

“Not only are we a nonprofit center, we are also an opportunity center,” Hafer said. “We believe people embrace our mission of helping people with disabilities and disadvantages achieve greater independence, and we are grateful for our shoppers, material donors, monetary donors, volunteers, community partners, contract employees and employers — everybody who embraces the Goodwill mission and serves as Goodwill ambassadors in doing so.”

discovermygoodwill.org | 719-635-4483

2. Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

hsppr.org | 719-473-1741

3. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

cmzoo.org | 719-633-9925

Professional Association

Leadership Pikes Peak

Leadership Pikes Peak is celebrating 43 years of building community trustees.

“We provide leadership development and civic engagement, starting with juniors and seniors in high school, all the way up to retirees,” said Hillary Reed, executive director.

The organization offers five leadership programs that are geared toward providing skills, knowledge and connections so that participants learn more about themselves and their leadership styles and can serve effectively in community leadership roles.

With about 2,500 graduates, these programs have had a major impact on building a thriving community.

“Eighty-five percent of our alumni get involved in the community,” Reed said. “Currently about 25 are in elected positions.”

leadershippikespeak.org | 719-632-2618

2. The Apartment Association of Southern Colorado

aaschq.org | 719-264-9195

3. Colorado Springs Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 5

iafflocal5.com | 719-596-4618