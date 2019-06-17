Check out bite-sized business news, as well as some of the more positive things happening in the business community. This week’s roundup includes news from GE Johnson, Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity and the Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS.

Business Briefs

GE Johnson’s safety summit unites subcontractors

More than 20 trade partners, along with GE Johnson leadership and the company’s safety professionals, met June 5 to cultivate relationships and share best safety practices at GE Johnson’s inaugural Safety Summit in downtown Colorado Springs.

“GE Johnson’s approach to this Safety Summit is unique in that it empowered subcontractors to be honest about their challenges when it comes to safety,” a GE Johnson-issued news release said. “In an industry that continues to face skilled labor shortages and tight schedules, many of these trades — from drywall, to concrete and electrical — are facing the same challenges.”

In addition to open discussions, GE Johnson covered its new environmental, health and safety preconstruction program as well as company safety programs.

“Programs and jobsite compliance are only one part of keeping workers safe, though,” the release said. “For safety to be all-encompassing, contractors rely on industry partners. MiLL National Training Center, Careers in Construction Colorado, Red Wing Shoes, and Face It TOGETHER, an addiction counseling organization based in Denver, Colorado, all presented at the Safety Summit for this reason. Their corporate programs make it possible to provide workers with the equipment, skills, and resources they need to succeed in the construction industry.”

Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity announces new board

Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors elected officers for 2020 at its annual meeting June 3. The new leadership begins with the fiscal year of July 1, 2019, and includes:

• President Ryan Mohling

• Vice President Martha Johnson

• Secretary Ryan Panariso

• Treasurer Peter Scanlon

The board also ratified first terms for Members-at-Large Jay Carlson, Ryan Teeples and Bill Wall; approved second-term re-election for Martha Johnson and Joel Hamilton; and approved third-term re-election for Peter Scanlon and Laurel Thorstensen.

Other members-at-large include: Chuck Smith and Barb Treacy.

A plaque of appreciation for service to the board of directors was presented to outgoing members Sam Adams, Matt Manzione, Jeff Mawhirter, Victoria Selfridge, Tye Tutt and David Warner.

Kudos

PPAR recognizes local Realtors

The Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS recognized George Nehme of The Platinum Group and Daniel Muldoon of Muldoon Associates on graduating from the Colorado Association of REALTORS’ Leadership Academy.

“The CAR Leadership Academy teaches skills, cultivates knowledge and introduces invaluable networking opportunities to future leaders of the real estate industry,” a Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS release said.