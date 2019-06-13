A new WalletHub report ranked Colorado No. 23 among the best states for working fathers.

“Regardless of the changing identity and priorities of the modern dad, fatherhood remains an undisputedly tough job, and a father’s ability to provide for his family is central to his role,” the study reads. “In fact, nearly 93 percent of dads with kids younger than 18 are employed according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But some working dads, those who live in states with greater economic opportunity and quality of life, have it better than others.”

According to the study, Colorado ranked 22nd in economic and social well-being, 35th in work-life balance, 20th in child care and 16th in health.

WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia across 22 key indicators of friendliness toward working fathers using a data set ranging from average length of workday for males to child-care costs to share of men in good or better health. Massachusetts was named the top state for working fathers, with Louisiana coming in last.

Colorado also ranked 48th of 51 in child-care costs adjusted for median income.

Read the full report at https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-for-working-dads/13458/.