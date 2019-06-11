A new WalletHub report has ranked Colorado fifth in the nation among the best states to live.

“To help Americans settle down in the best and most affordable place possible, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 51 key indicators of livability,” a news release by the personal finance website said. “They range from housing costs and income growth to education rate and quality of hospitals.”

According to WalletHub, Colorado ranked (1=Best; 25=Avg.) as follows:

14 th – % of population in poverty

1 st – Income growth

24 th – % of insured population

8 th – % of adults in fair or poor health

16 th – restaurants per capita

According to the report, Colorado’s economy ranked fourth; its education and health rank was eighth; quality of life was 12th; and its safety rank is 29th. Colorado had a total score of 61.14. Massachusetts, ranked by WalletHub as the No. 1 state in which to live, had a total score of 66.77. Mississippi was at the bottom of the list with a total score of 38.67.

For the full report, visit: wallethub.com/edu/best-states-to-live-in/62617.