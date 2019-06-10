By Pam Zubeck (Colorado Springs Independent)

Two property owners in the Interquest North Business Improvement District, controlled by Nor’wood Development Group, oppose excluding mega-store Scheels All Sports from the district, saying it’s not fair to force other members of the district to pick up the tab for improvements from which Scheels will benefit.

The opposition arose just days before Colorado Springs City Council is slated, on June 11, to consider a request by Nor’wood to exclude the 3.85 acres from the BID as a consent item. Consent items are lumped together for a aggregate vote of Council without discussion.

However, Councilors Bill Murray and David Geislinger say they’ll ask to pull the item off the consent calendar for a full council discussion.

Murray said council wasn’t told of opposition until it received a June 6 letter from Tim Leonard, who represents BWR Investors LLC, owner and operator of the Burger King, and Riverside Restaurant Group LLC, owner of the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, both in the BID.

“The council was assured by the city and the developer there were no objections,” Murray said in an email to the Business Journal’s sister publication, the Colorado Springs Independent. “I will be pulling it from consent on Tues[day] and including this letter. The budget committee raised these issues. We were told there were none.”

- Advertisement -

Leonard said in an interview with The Independent that it’s difficult to raise objections to a proposal his clients knew nothing about until June 3, although both are members of the BID and the exclusion petition was submitted to the city on April 2.

The BID is located north of Interquest Parkway and west of Voyager Parkway, an area which is under development by Nor’wood, owned by David Jenkins, the region’s biggest developer.

A groundbreaking event was held on June 5.