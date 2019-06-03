Check out bite-sized business news, as well as some of the more positive things happening in the business community. This week’s roundup includes news from the Colorado Springs Advertising Federation and Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs.

Kudos

Advertising Federation recognizes local leaders

The Colorado Springs Advertising Federation honored area advertising professionals on Monday, May 20, during its annual Local Icon, Everest and Silver Medal awards event.

The Local Icon awards recognize individuals who excel in their particular area of expertise and have become vital to their team and the advertising community in Colorado Springs. The following professionals were recognized as Local Icon winners.

• Marketing Planner: Tamara Cannafax, Pikes Peak Community College

• Media Strategist: Spencer McKee, The Gazette

• Media Sales Person: Michael Greene, The Gazette

• Media General Manager: Jessica Farias, iHeartMedia

• Advertising Vendor: Cheryl Manfrin Armstrong, Minuteman Press

• Producer: Justin Hunt, White Whale Productions

• Copywriter: Sam Minneti, Design Rangers

• Designer: Noel Dolan, Noel Dolan Creative/Pikes Peak Community College

• Next Generation: Lauren McKenzie, REN Creativ

The Frederick R. Sindt ‘Everest’ Award was given to Mary A. Cukjati, CEO/creative director, retired, Cukjati Design & Advertising. The award is given to an individual who has done outstanding work to promote the Colorado Springs area. The award is named after Fred Sindt, who was instrumental in getting The Broadmoor World Arena built and was heavily involved in promoting Colorado Springs.

The American Advertising Federation’s Silver Medal was awarded to Jenny Bealis-Schell, owner and founder of Design Rangers in Colorado Springs. The Silver Medal recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to advertising and have been active in furthering the industry’s standards in creative excellence and social concern.

For more information, visit aafcos.com.

Housing & Building Association wins award for event

The Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs has been recognized for its outstanding Committee Fair with an Award of Excellence from the Executive Officers Council of the National Association of Home Builders.

“The Committee Fair is a great way to introduce members to a wide variety of committees that make up the Association ranging from the regulatory affairs to the Parade of Homes, and to meet the individuals who help carry out our mission,” and HBA news release said.

Colorado Springs HBA President Todd Anderson, with Shepherd’s Staff Consulting, said in the release, “It is truly an honor for the hard work and professionalism of the HBA staff and our members to be recognized with this Association Excellence Award.”

The Committee Fair is designed to engage new members or those in new positions and help them understand the various committees and councils. Attendees are able to get information to make informed decisions on where best to get involved.

The Association Excellence Awards is an annual program designed to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of state and local home builders’ associations and executive officers in the field of association management. EOC membership includes staff executives who direct more than 650 NAHB-affiliated state and local home builders’ associations representing more than 140,000 home builders in communities across the United States.

“These awards illustrate the innovative programs that HBAs across the NAHB Federation are developing for their members,” said Mike Means, EOC president and executive vice president of the Oklahoma HBA. “The stewardship and dedication of the home building industry’s professional staff is reflected in every program, and we’re excited to see them put to good use in communities around the country.”

The winning entries will be added to a searchable AEA directory so that other executives and associations across the country can access and learn from them in order to provide better service to their own members and community.

For more information on the HBA of Colorado Springs go to CSHBA.com or contact Shirley Rouse at 719-592-1800, ext. 117. To learn more about the Association Excellence Awards, go tonahb.org/aea.

