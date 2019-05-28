Business Briefs

Jarboe earns Certified Education Technology Leader designation

Harrison School District 2 Executive Director of Technology and Innovation David Jarboe earned the Certified Education Technology Leader designation.

To become certified, the candidate must have demonstrated experience in the education technology field and pass a comprehensive two-part examination based on the 10 skill areas in Consortium for School Networking Framework of Essential Skills of the K-12 CTO. Once the CETL certification is earned, the education tech professional must complete 60 hours of professional development activities every three years to maintain the designation.

The CETL certification is awarded by the Consortium for School Networking.

Audi Colorado Springs unveils redesign

Audi Colorado Springs celebrated the completion of its newly redesigned dealership May 17. The $4 million renovation started in early 2018 and took nearly 10 months to complete. The renovation project includes a signature hangar architectural design, all new furniture, fully upgraded eco-friendly LED lighting for both the interior and exterior of the building, and an expanded showroom for added customer experience and comfort. Offering additional convenience, the new Audi Colorado Springs dealership has two charging stations for electronic vehicles.

Day care opening second facility

Once Upon a Childcare, a new day care facility, will open in Village Marketplace at 2110 Vickers Drive in June. An open house is scheduled from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 25. All are welcome to tour the facility, meet the staff and participate in activities. This will be a second location for Once Upon a Childcare.

Nexus closes downtown sale

Nexus Commercial Realty LLC closed the sale of 1117 E. St. Vrain, a 26-unit, 17,100-square-foot building for $2.4 million. Pat Knowlton of Nexus represented the seller, Parkmoor Properties LLC. Robert Gray of Nexus, represented the buyer, 1117 East Saint Vrain LLC.

The 1948 build, 26-unit building has 18 one-bedroom units and eight two-bedroom units.

Kudos

Inasmuch announces $111,250 in grants

Inasmuch Foundation announced the distribution of $111,250 in grants to nine organizations serving Colorado Springs.

Inasmuch Foundation, founded by Edith Kinney Gaylord in 1982, supports education, health and human services and community enhancement initiatives that enrich the quality of life for Oklahomans. The foundation carries on its late founder’s interests in Colorado Springs by giving to nonprofits that are located in and directly serve the residents of the city.

Grants included: the city of Colorado Springs ($25,000) for its capital campaign to replace outdated visitor and support facilities on the summit of Pikes Peak; Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity ($25,000); Partners in Housing ($15,000); Fostering Hope Foundation ($10,000); Ithaka Land ($10,000); Urban Peak Colorado Springs ($8,750); Leadership Pikes Peak ($7,500); Opera Theatre of the Rockies ($5,000); and Franciscan Community Counseling ($5,000).