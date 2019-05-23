The Colorado Springs Airport reported passenger traffic was down 15.2 percent compared to the same period in 2018. Through April 2019, a total of 454,067 passengers traveled through COS, according to a news release issued by the airport.

“Although overall traffic shows a decrease, YTD aircraft load factors are up 2.4 percent, indicating that flights are more full,” the release said. “This anticipated decrease due to Frontier’s fall/winter pullback, will continue through April. Starting in June, the number of seats at COS will dramatically increase and summer service will offer the most available seats for travelers at COS in 10 years.”

The four carriers at COS enplaned a total of 117,309 passengers in April on 17 percent fewer seats compared to April 2018, according to the release, which added passenger load factors in April were up 2.8 percent, “as passenger filled an average of 85.4 percent of all seats during the month, with each carrier achieving a load factor between 82.3 percent and 86.4 percent.”

Looking Ahead:

Frontier’s 2019 seasonal service returns with service to Atlanta, Minneapolis/St Paul, San Antonio and Washington, D.C. Tickets are available to be booked through November 2019.

Delta added a third daily flight to Salt Lake City.

American increased daily service to Dallas to six times a day in the summer and five times a day in the fall.

United added a third daily flight to LAX this fall.

Frontier increased daily flights to Las Vegas to nine times a week.

United mainline service to Denver returns.