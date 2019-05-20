Business Briefs & Kudos

Briefs

Haley J’s Boutique opens in downtown Colorado Springs

Haley J’s Boutique opened May 4 at 330 N. Tejon St. The locally owned business offers women’s clothing, jewelry and home décor, featuring local artisans, Fair Trade, USA-made and eco-friendly products.

Haley J’s owner Lisa Kane opened the boutique in 2017 in Peyton, but chose to relocate her business to downtown Colorado Springs.

Nexus Commercial Realty LLC closes sale

Nexus Commercial Realty LLC closed the sale of 803 Yuma St., an eight-unit multifamily property consisting of 5,018 square feet for the sale price of $680,000. Robert Gray and Pat Knowlton of Nexus represented the seller, Parker Property Development LLC.

The property consists of one-bedroom units. 803 Yuma St. is located near North Union Boulevard and Dale Street, east of downtown Colorado Springs.

- Advertisement -

Code Wizards launches in Colorado Springs

Code Wizards, a new business in Colorado Springs that teaches coding and programming to children, is opening in late May and is taking enrollments for summer camps beginning June 3. Code Wizards is also offering “The Academy,” with ongoing, year-round programs.

Code Wizards will be located at 11681 Voyager Pkwy., Suite 120. Visit CodeWizardsAcademy.com or call 719-418-2811 for more information.

Kudos

Olympic City USA receives $25,000 grant from Comcast NBCUniversal

Olympic City USA has received a $25,000 grant from Comcast NBCUniversal to fund community programs and youth engagement initiatives, including sport scholarships for local youths, enhanced Olympic City USA field days and the expansion of community appearances by local Team USA athletes.

“Growing up in Olympic City USA is a really special thing, and this generous grant will allow the City and the Olympic City USA taskforce to continue providing opportunities for local kids to learn the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect,” said Mayor John Suthers, who accepted the grant on behalf of the taskforce May 4 at Hillside Community Center. “It will also help expand our reach, allowing more kids to share in the Olympic City USA experience through Olympic City USA field days, sports scholarships and interacting with inspirational athletes.”

The check presentation kicked off a Comcast Cares Day event where approximately 150 local volunteers signed up to work on improvement and beautification projects such as planting flowers and painting at Hillside.

Penrose, St. Francis receive ‘A’ grades

Centura Health’s Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center were two of five Centura hospitals in Colorado to receive an A rating from The Leapfrog Group’s spring 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.

The designation recognizes each hospital’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers.

Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

To see full grade details for Avista Adventist Hospital, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center, and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.