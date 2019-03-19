Colorado is the nation’s 5th most innovative state, according to a new report.

Massachusetts, Washington and the District of Columbia were named the most innovative states, while Mississippi, Louisiana and West Virginia came in last for innovation.

The report, “2019’s Most & Least Innovative States,” released Monday by finance website WalletHub, compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 24 key metrics with data set ranging from share of STEM professionals to R&D spending per capita.

Key results for innovation in Colorado (1 = most innovative , 25 = average) include:

5th — share of STEM professionals

6th — projected STEM-job demand by 2020

1st — eighth-grade math and science performance

9th — share of science and engineering graduates aged 25+

5th — share of technology companies

18th — R&D spending per capita

7th — venture capital funding per capita

Among Colorado’s neighboring states, Utah ranks 8th, Arizona is 16th, New Mexico is 17th, Wyoming is 36th, Kansas is 37th, Oklahoma is 39th, and Nebraska comes in at No. 42.

“Innovation is a principal driver of U.S. economic growth,” the report stated. “In 2019, the U.S. will spend an estimated $581 billion on research and development — more than any other country in the world and about 25 percent of the world’s total — helping the nation rank No. 6 on the Global Innovation Index. According to the results of the ranking, knowledge and technology outputs are America’s particular strengths.

“But certain states deserve more credit than others for America’s dominance in the tech era. These states continue to grow innovation through investments in education, research and business creation, especially in highly specialized industries.”

See the full report at wallethub.com/edu/most-innovative-states/31890.