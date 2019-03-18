Business Briefs

Vibes announce Waste Connections “Charity Spotlight” program

The Rocky Mountain Vibes, the local Rookie-Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, will partner with Waste Connections of Colorado Inc. to showcase local Colorado Springs charities throughout the 2019 Vibes season. It’s known as the Waste Connections “Charity Spotlight,” through which the Vibes will provide 15 charities with this free marketing package at one of 15 home games: a marketing table on the main concourse to showcase their organization; four tickets to the game with parking; a public address announcement; live in-game scoreboard recognition; a ceremonial first pitch; and an on-air interview during the Vibes broadcast.

Interested charities should contact Crystal Mazey at 719-304-5613.

El Pomar Foundation announces promotions

The board of trustees of El Pomar Foundation approved the following promotions and hirings:

• Kyle Hybl, president and CEO

• Matt Carpenter, executive vice president and COO

• Devanie Helman, vice president-leadership development

• Dave Miller, associate vice president-information technology

• Kaitlin Johnson, associate vice president-community stewardship

• Julia Lawton, director of communications

• Eleanor Martinez, executive assistant

• Diane Riggenbach, investment specialist

• Samantha Knoll, assistant curator, Penrose Heritage Museum

Kyle Hybl joined El Pomar Foundation as general counsel in 2000, and has acted as COO since 2013.

William J. Hybl will continue to serve as chairman of the board, managing the governance and affairs of the Board of Trustees in partnership with R. Thayer Tutt, El Pomar Foundation vice chairman and chief investment officer. To learn more, visit elpomar.org.

RHP Properties purchases two manufactured-home communities

RHP Properties, the nation’s largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured-home communities, has announced the acquisition of two manufactured-home communities in Colorado Springs — Crestline Manor and Lamplighter.

Crestline Manor is located in northern Colorado Springs near UCCS and University Village Colorado shopping center. Lamplighter is located in southern Colorado Springs, near Colorado Springs Airport.

With these acquisitions, RHP Properties now owns and operates 254 manufactured-home communities totaling more than 63,659 home sites nationwide.

First pre-stabilized multifamily asset sells in Springs

Newmark Knight Frank Multifamily sold Overlook at Interquest for $66.5 million. The complex was constructed in 2018 and has 264 units.

“As the first pre-stabilized multifamily asset sold in recent Colorado Springs history — with 80 percent occupancy at the time of sale — the transaction represents the market’s demand for new product and demonstrates a boost in buyer confidence. It also set the new price per-unit record in Colorado Springs of $251,894 per unit,” a Newmark Knight Frank news release said.

Executive Managing Director Kevin McKenna and Director Saul Levy represented an undisclosed seller in the sale to NALS Apartment Homes.

Burlington opens new location

Burlington Stores is opening its new location today at Powers Pointe, 5657 Barnes Road. The store will be 32,100 square feet and will be open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sunday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. The new store has hired approximately 55 associates.

Kudos

I-25/Cimarron interchange cited in national engineering competition

Wilson & Company, Engineers and Architects Inc. of Colorado Springs earned a National Recognition Award for exemplary engineering achievement in the American Council of Engineering Companies’ 52nd annual Engineering Excellence Awards for its role in the Interstate 25/Cimarron Gateway Interchange project.

“The nearly 60-year old substandard, accident-prone, dilapidated facility has been transformed into a 21st-century gateway befitting the grandeur of the Pikes Peak region and an expanding, diversified community,” an ACEC news release said. “The technical complexity of rebuilding the interchange’s six bridge structures and multiple on/off ramps was increased tenfold by its location at the confluence of two major creeks, two major multi-modal corridors, and the Midland and Pikes Peak Greenway trails.”

The addition of a connection to U.S. Route 24 at 8th Street, according to the release, reduced traffic in the area by 40 percent.

The project is among 196 engineering achievements from throughout the nation and the world being recognized by ACEC as the year’s finest examples of engineering excellence, and eligible for additional top national honors. Recognition of all award winners will take place at the annual EEA Dinner and Gala, May 7 in Washington, D.C.

Portland architecture firm wins award for Springs project

Portland-based architecture and design firm LRS Architects has won the prestigious National Association of Home Builders’ 2019 Best of 55+ Independent Living Award for Province Springs in Colorado Springs.

The Best of 55+ Housing Awards is one of the 55+ sector’s only national awards program. NAHB launched the awards to encourage innovation in the 55+ housing market. Award winners are celebrated at the International Builders’ Show, which took place in Las Vegas earlier this year. LRS was one of four finalists and ultimately took home the top honor for independent living.

Province Springs is an active adult community featuring views of the Pikes Peak mountain range and proximity to a thriving commercial center. The design resembles a luxury hotel, but was actually designed around the six pillars of wellness — physical, intellectual, social, emotional, spiritual and occupational. Each component is intended to promote successful aging.

Along with LRS Architects, the project team included The Wolff Company as developer and Colorado Structures as builder. For more information, visit lrsarchitects.com

Cerberus donates to California Camp Fire Relief Fund

Cerberus Brewing Company mailed a check for $6,360 to the Camp Fire Relief Fund, organized by California-based Sierra Nevada Brewing Company. More than 1,400 breweries worldwide came together to brew Resilience Butte County Proud IPA and donate 100 percent of the proceeds to the Camp Fire Relief Fund, created to bring relief to the victims of the Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history.

Cerberus tapped its batch of Resilience IPA Dec. 21. Five other breweries in the Colorado Springs area also brewed Resilience Butte County Proud IPA.

In addition, Sierra Nevada’s suppliers offered donated ingredients to breweries that agreed to brew the beer and wholesalers and retailers agreed to carry the beer and donate every dollar from proceeds.