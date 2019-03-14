The Snowicane will win this round!

The Colorado Springs Business Journal is postponing tonight’s COS CEO with Pam Keller. The roads are icy; businesses are opening late; and it seems some people in the northern parts of the city and eastern plains will be spending the day shoveling snow and waiting on snow plows.

We want everyone to be safe — and warm! We don’t have a new date yet; we’re working with out awesome guest speaker, Pam Keller of Keller Homes, and The Warehouse to reschedule. Your tickets will be good for the new date or we can apply them to a different speaker if you can’t attend the new date.

We’ll contact all attendees once we’ve confirmed the change with the venue.

Thanks to each of you for your support for this amazing speakers series, and of the Colorado Springs Business Journal!