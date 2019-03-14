The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado has launched a new, free benefit for accredited members: a customized app that lets businesses easily obtain customer reviews.

“The app is available to BBB Accredited Businesses and will be activated by their personal account reps,” said Paul Myers-Bennett, the BBB’s vice president of marketing and events.

Businesses that obtain the app can send a text to a customer so they can quickly review and rate the business’s performance from a mobile device.

“The app allows the accredited business to see their customized dashboard and monitor how they and their staff are servicing customers,” Myers-Bennett said.

“The customer doesn’t need to download anything — they can now just receive an automated text immediately from the company that supplied the product or service, and then the customer can decide to leave a star rating and comment on the business with a simple click or two,” he said.

The reviews are posted on the business’s BBB profile page and can be a powerful marketing tool.

“The app helps companies with their SEO and gives customers a timely and easy solution for rating their service or purchase,” Myers-Bennett said.

The reviews also can be posted on social media and review sites to build a positive online reputation.

Consumers often use online reviews and star ratings to make buying decisions and determine whether to trust a business. According to the BBB, 92 percent of consumers read online reviews and 40 percent form an opinion by reading one to three reviews.

The star rating system is the No. 1 factor used by consumers to build trust and decide whether to purchase a product or service.

Consumers may see reviews associated with the BBB as more trustworthy because the organization verifies them before posting. The review process includes sending a confirmation email to the reviewer to verify the email address and sending the review to the business for confirmation that the review is from a real customer.

If there is any question about a review, the BBB may ask the reviewer for additional information.

Once a review is verified, the BBB will post it and add a “BBB Verified Reviewer” button.

Accredited Businesses can download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play for iPhones and Android smartphones and for iPads and Android tablets. It is not compatible with Blackberry devices, phones using a Windows operating system, tablets using the Windows 8 operating system or traditional e-readers such as Kindle or Nook.

Customers do not need to download the app to leave a review.

The app can be used on as many devices as a business wishes. A unique device key can be used for each device if a business wants to track review requests by device.

The BBB Accredited Business designation means the BBB has determined that the business has met its accreditation standards. Those standards include a commitment to make a good-faith effort to resolve any consumer complaints.

Accreditation does not mean that the BBB has evaluated or endorses the business’s products or services.

BBB Accredited Businesses pay a fee for an accreditation review and monitoring for continued compliance and for support of BBB services to the public.

For more information, contact the BBB.