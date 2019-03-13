Dust off the lemonade signs — Colorado’s House of Representatives has given final approval to a bipartisan bill to allow kids to operate a temporary business without a license.

SB19-103, sponsored by Rep. James Coleman (D-Denver), will allow small and temporary businesses like lemonade stands, snow removal and other kid-owned businesses to operate without licensing requirements. The businesses must operate for fewer than 84 days each year and be located at a proper distance from other businesses to avoid unfair competition.

“I’m proud to work on this bill that will help encourage our kidpreneurs and allow their creativity to flow,” Coleman said in a news release yesterday. “Ultimately, it will allow Colorado’s young people to build new skills and experiences, to start their own businesses or to raise funds for a good cause.”

The bill arose from an incident last Memorial Day. A family with three young boys tried to have a lemonade stand but were shut down by Denver police because they didn’t have license.

At the time, the Denver Post reported the required permit had a $100 one-day-only fee and came with a list of rules regulating things like financial backing, health department regulations and hours of operation. The boys were trying to raise money to sponsor children through nonprofit Compassion International, the Post reported, but were shut down after just half an hour.

The House co-prime sponsor is Rep. Terri Carver (R-El Paso). The bill passed unanimously through the Senate with sponsors Sen. Angela Williams (D-Denver) and Sen. Jack Tate (R-Centennial).

SB19-103 passed out of the House with a bipartisan, unanimous vote. It now heads to the Governor’s desk for signature.