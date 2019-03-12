Colorado College will build a parking garage and a parking lot to accommodate events at Robson Arena on the CC campus.

The college’s board of trustees has approved changes to the school’s master plan and the arena site plan in response to feedback from the surrounding community, according to a news release issued by Colorado College yesterday.

Neighbors at several meetings had expressed concerns about the impact of traffic and parking at the arena, which is one of four City for Champions projects.

The 3,000-seat Robson Arena and 10,000 seat Weidner Stadium, which will be built at Cimarron and Sahwatch streets, together constitute one component of the City for Champions suite. The other projects are the Olympic Museum, a new visitor center at the Air Force Academy and a sports medicine and performance center at UCCS.

The revised plan for the Robson Arena also relocates the facility to the north end of the block near Cache La Poudre and Tejon streets. The parking garage, with a capacity of 300-350 vehicles, will be constructed south of the arena. Vehicles also will be accommodated at existing off-street campus lots and nearby private parking lots.

“We have been working over the past several months to hear our neighbors, Tigers fans, the campus community and broader community,” said Chris Coulter, associate vice president for facilities at Colorado College. “The changes made to the college’s Campus Master Plan to accommodate a new parking garage, as well as an additional parking lot, are a result of this iterative process.

“With campus lots, the new parking accommodations, and nearby private lots, we will exceed the parking demand for a sold-out event. The vibrancy this project will create in and around the downtown area is consistent with PlanCOS and the Experience Downtown plans.”

According to a news release from the college, the updated arena parking strategy will provide enough parking to accommodate a sold-out CC Tiger hockey game of up to 3,650 attendees, the largest capacity expected.

Additional parking opportunities also are included in the plan, including on-street parking, shuttles, ride share, biking and walking. An estimated 500 students are expected to attend games, and they will primarily walk to the arena.

A new natatorium — part of the college’s long-term master plan and not currently scheduled for construction — would one day be built on the current site of Schlessman Natatorium, rather than next to the arena.

The board approved the relocation of the Burghart Tennis Courts to accommodate a parking lot with 100 spaces near El Pomar Sports Center. The college plans to relocate the tennis courts to college property south of the transportation center near the Van Briggle/Facilities Services building on Glen Avenue.

The college is also in discussion with owners of multiple private parking lots close to the campus for use of their lots for Robson Arena events.

Agreements with the lot owners would result in approximately 375-400 additional off-street parking spaces.

The board’s decisions were made in response to community input about event parking, as well as addressing ongoing parking needs for the campus community.

Details of the parking strategy, updated site plan, arena architecture and landscape ideas will be shared with the public at the next scheduled Robson Arena public meeting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Kathryn Mohrman Theatre in Armstrong Hall, 14 E. Cache La Poudre St.

The Colorado College and the arena project team will continue to encourage and obtain additional community input and feedback to make this project the very best it can be for the community, neighborhoods, students, faculty, college staff, students, and CC Tigers hockey fans and players, according to the release.

The latest presentations and information about the project are available at the project website, coloradocollege.edu/robsonarena.

After the March 23 public meeting, video of the meeting, presentation documents, site map and schematics will also be posted to the project website (“Documents” tab at the top of the webpage).

For notices of future project meetings, email RobsonArenaDesign@coloradocollege.edu and ask to be added to the email list.