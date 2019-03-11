Larry H. Miller Dealerships gives $30,000 to youth and family health

Three local youth- and family-focused programs received $10,000 grants from Larry H. Miller Dealerships Feb. 27.

• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado will use the $10,000 grant to support its core program, which provides housing, care and resources to families with critically ill children in an effort to keep them close to each other during times of medical crisis.

• Community Partnership for Child Development will use the grant to support its early childhood education program for disadvantaged children who are enrolled in the organization’s Colorado Preschool Program. Each year, CPCD enrolls 620 children in this program who are living in poverty, are low-income or facing other adverse circumstances in the home.

• Funding to the Colorado Springs Conservatory will provide low-income and at-risk youths with scholarships to participate in the organization’s CORE after-school arts immersion program.

The program provides introductory through advanced levels of music and theater instruction for students ages 4-18, and offers them opportunities to perform for audiences throughout the community.

REN Creativ wins multiple ADDYs

Marketing studio REN Creativ, which provides design, photography and digital media services to independent businesses, won three Gold ADDYs and one Silver ADDY from the American Advertising Federation in Colorado Springs during its annual Advertising Award Gala March 2 at the Ent Center for the Arts. One Gold ADDY was awarded for Best Consumer Website for work done on Distillery 291’s website design (distillery291.com) and two Gold ADDYs were presented for logo designs created for Mauka Massage and Cardo’s Cocina.

A Silver Packaging Design ADDY was awarded for the beer label designed for Colorado Ski Patrol’s “Avy Dog Pale Ale” brewed by Blue Spruce Brewing Company. All Gold ADDY winners will move forward to the District 12 AAF competition later this month. Visit facebook.com/RENCreativ for more on REN Creativ.

Director wins Addy award

Local video producer and director Ralph Giordano, owner of ArchAngel Productions and co-founder of the Pikes Peak Film Council, won a Silver ADDY award in the PSA category for his promotional video of Special Kids Special Families’ Zach’s Place program during the AAF’s annual Advertising Award Gala. Visit SKSFcolorado.org for more information about services for individuals with disabilities and archangelpro.com for additional information about ArchAngel Productions.