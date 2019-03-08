Colorado Institute for Social Impact announces PRISM Award winners

Several social impact businesses, entrepreneurs and startups from all over Colorado gathered for the Colorado Institute for Social Impact’s (CI4SI) third annual PRISM Awards March 8.

The theme for this year’s special event was “Outdoor Recreation Social Impact Businesses.”

“As a celebration of the State’s love of the outdoors, CI4SI decided to highlight Outdoor Recreation because it is an integral part of the Colorado lifestyle,” a CI4SI news release said. “To go with the theme, both CI4SI and Vectra Bank co-presented the awards to a sold-out crowd at the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center, a social impact organization itself adjacent to one of American’s most popular parks.”

In order to be a candidate for a PRISM Award, a social impact business or social entrepreneur (who lives and works in Colorado) must follow the criteria. The PRISM Awards honors Colorado Social Impact businesses and social entrepreneurs in three categories: Social Impact Business of the Year, Social Impact Startup of the Yea, and Social Entrepreneur of the Year.

The winners in each category are:

Southern Colorado

- Advertisement -

Social Impact Business of the Year: Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center

Social Impact Startup of the Year: The Men’s Xchange

Social Entrepreneur of the Year: Bill Morris, co-founder and CEO of Blue Star Recyclers

Northern Colorado

Social Impact Business of the Year: EarthHero

Social Impact Startup of the Year: TrailFork Inc.

Social Entrepreneur of the Year: Lillian Hoodes, co-founder and CEO of TrailFork Inc.

Western Colorado

Social Impact Business of the Year: SEI Professional Services

Judges for the PRISM Awards were: