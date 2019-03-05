Local companies had the opportunity to recruit students and alumni from Colorado Springs colleges and universities March 1. More than 50 local employers and nearly 300 students came together at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium to matchmake skills and job opportunities, according to a news release issued by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, which added that the initiative addressed the demand to retain Colorado Springs’ educated workforce.

“From an economic development standpoint, one of the biggest challenges we encounter is workforce availability,” said Yemi Mobolade, vice president of business retention and expansion at the Chamber & EDC, in the release. “There are many high-quality jobs in Colorado Springs and students looking to launch their career here. By bridging the gap between graduates and their awareness of local employers, we hope that they’ll consider staying here and strengthening our region with their skills and talents.”

Employers were represented in all industries; ranging from tech, aerospace and defense, health care, and investment services.

“COS Job Day is one of the best career fairs I’ve been to because of the rich candidate pool,” Jena Huddleston, a talent acquisition consultant for Centura Health, said in the release. “I’ve met with many eager students who are qualified for various roles at Centura Health. After today I feel we’ll be able to place recent local graduates in positions such as direct patient care, CNAs, and medical assistants.”

Resources were provided at COS Job Day to help students polish interviewing skills and first impressions. Attendees had opportunities to hear from expert panels, get a new headshot for their LinkedIn profile, network and socialize over games, and eat lunch from local food trucks.

COS Job Day was hosted by the Chamber & EDC, in partnership with Colorado College, Colorado Technical University, Pikes Peak Community College, Pikes Peak Workforce Center, Peak Startup, Quad Innovation Partnership and UCCS.

