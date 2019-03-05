Colorado Institute for Social Impact announces PRISM Awards finalists

Colorado Institute for Social Impact (CI4SI) and Vectra Bank will co-present the 3rd Annual PRISM Awards — a community celebration of Social Impact businesses and social entrepreneurs — Friday, March 8, at Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center.

A social impact business is a for profit or nonprofit “that pursues purpose in addition to profit,” according to a CI4SI news release. “This higher purpose can be social and/or environmental and provides impact that can be measured. Referred to as the Fourth Sector, Social Impact businesses and social entrepreneurs are changing the way business is done.”

The PRISM Awards honors businesses and social entrepreneurs in three categories: Social Impact Business of the Year, Social Impact Startup of the Year, and Social Entrepreneur of the Year. The finalists are:

Social Entrepreneur of the Year Bill Morris of Blue Star Recyclers Bud Doyle of Bud’s Home Team / Keller Williams Executives Realty (Lone Tree) James Proby of the The Men’s Xchange Lillian Hoodes of TrailFork Inc. (Boulder) Michelle Vacha of Community Dental Health



Social Impact Business of the Year BraveHoods (Longmont) EarthHero (Boulder) Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center Marco’s Pizza SEI Professional Services (Paonia) The Thrive Network

Social Impact Startup of the Year The Carter Payne Hike for Life The Men’s Xchange Trails End Taproom TrailFork Inc. (Boulder)



“We thank Coloradans for nominating outstanding Social Impact businesses and social entrepreneurs in their communities and congratulate all the PRISM Awards nominees and finalists,” said Jonathan Liebert, CI4SI executive director and CEO, in a news release. “The PRISM Awards further develops CI4SI’s ongoing goal to create awareness of this growing sector of our economy and to celebrate those Social Impact businesses and social entrepreneurs who are growing our economy while creating additional value for our state.”

Judges:

Jonathan Liebert, executive director & CEO of the Colorado Institute for Social Impact

George Reed, dean of School of Public Affairs, UCCS

Thayer Tutt, vice chairman and chief investment officer, El Pomar Foundation

Carrie Tynan, director of programs and grant making, Adolf Coors Foundation

Jacob Eichengreen, executive director of The Quad Innovation Partnership

Lisanne McNew, president & COO, McNew and Associates

EVENT DETAILS

When: Friday, March 8

Where: Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center

Time: 5:30–8 p.m.

Tickets: $25. Register at CI4SI.org

Winners of last year’s PRISM Awards were: