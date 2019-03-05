Colorado Institute for Social Impact announces PRISM Awards finalists

Colorado Institute for Social Impact (CI4SI) and Vectra Bank will co-present the 3rd Annual PRISM Awards — a community celebration of Social Impact businesses and social entrepreneurs — Friday, March 8, at Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center.
A social impact business is a for profit or nonprofit “that pursues purpose in addition to profit,” according to a CI4SI news release. “This higher purpose can be social and/or environmental and provides impact that can be measured. Referred to as the Fourth Sector, Social Impact businesses and social entrepreneurs are changing the way business is done.”
The PRISM Awards honors businesses and social entrepreneurs in three categories: Social Impact Business of the Year, Social Impact Startup of the Year, and Social Entrepreneur of the Year. The finalists are:
- Social Entrepreneur of the Year
- Bill Morris of Blue Star Recyclers
- Bud Doyle of Bud’s Home Team / Keller Williams Executives Realty (Lone Tree)
- James Proby of the The Men’s Xchange
- Lillian Hoodes of TrailFork Inc. (Boulder)
- Michelle Vacha of Community Dental Health
- Social Impact Business of the Year
- BraveHoods (Longmont)
- EarthHero (Boulder)
- Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center
- Marco’s Pizza
- SEI Professional Services (Paonia)
- The Thrive Network
- Social Impact Startup of the Year
- The Carter Payne
- Hike for Life
- The Men’s Xchange
- Trails End Taproom
- TrailFork Inc. (Boulder)
“We thank Coloradans for nominating outstanding Social Impact businesses and social entrepreneurs in their communities and congratulate all the PRISM Awards nominees and finalists,” said Jonathan Liebert, CI4SI executive director and CEO, in a news release. “The PRISM Awards further develops CI4SI’s ongoing goal to create awareness of this growing sector of our economy and to celebrate those Social Impact businesses and social entrepreneurs who are growing our economy while creating additional value for our state.”
Judges:
- Jonathan Liebert, executive director & CEO of the Colorado Institute for Social Impact
- George Reed, dean of School of Public Affairs, UCCS
- Thayer Tutt, vice chairman and chief investment officer, El Pomar Foundation
- Carrie Tynan, director of programs and grant making, Adolf Coors Foundation
- Jacob Eichengreen, executive director of The Quad Innovation Partnership
- Lisanne McNew, president & COO, McNew and Associates
EVENT DETAILS
When: Friday, March 8
Where: Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center
Time: 5:30–8 p.m.
Tickets: $25. Register at CI4SI.org
Winners of last year’s PRISM Awards were:
- Social Impact Business of the Year: Pikes Peak Habitat ReSTORE, which offers new and used building and home improvement supplies, benefitting Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity.
- Social Impact Startup of the Year: Pedal Station, a community bike center that sells refurbished bikes to benefit Kids on Bikes and its various programs.
- Social Entrepreneur of the Year: Lindsey Litton of MilHousing Network, which helps military families find housing around the country.