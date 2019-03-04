Kudos and Business Briefs

Kudos

CC faculty granted tenure

Five Colorado College faculty members, including an alumna, were approved by the Board of Trustees for tenure and promotion to associate professor following the board’s annual February meeting.

CC President Jill Tiefenthaler, Provost Alan Townsend and Dean of the Faculty Sandra Wong visited each promoted faculty member, congratulating them and bestowing a gift. Those awarded tenure and promoted, effective July 1, are: Krista D. Fish ’97, Anthropology; Santiago Ivan Guerra, Southwest Studies; Dennis McEnnerney, Philosophy; Dylan Sutton Nelson, Film and Media Studies; and Manya Whitaker, Education.

Nexus Commercial Realty closes apartment building sale

Nexus Commercial Realty LLC closed on the sale of 1802-1806 E. La Salle St. for the sale price of $2.85 million. Jason Koch of Nexus represented the seller, La Salle St. LLC, as well as the buyer, La Salle 2007 LLC.

This asset has a mix of 30 one- and two-bedroom units. Many of the units have updated flooring, kitchens and baths, while the building itself has updated exterior paint, newer windows and 40 off-street parking spaces. The building is in northern Colorado Springs near the intersection of Constitution Avenue and North Union Boulevard.

The buyer, according to a Nexus news release, is planning upgrades to the landscaping as well as continuing unit renovations as the area and Colorado Springs as a whole continue to improve.

The Broadmoor recognized with 59th Forbes Five-Star Award

Forbes Travel Guide awarded The Broadmoor with its Five-Star Award. This year marks the resort’s 59th consecutive year of receiving the honor. The Penrose Room restaurant and The Spa at The Broadmoor each received Forbes Five-Star awards for the 10th consecutive year, making The Broadmoor the only triple Forbes Five-Star award-winning property in Colorado.

Business Briefs

Director named for regional Office of Emergency Management

Jim Reid, director of the El Paso County Office of Emergency Management, has been named director of the newly established Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management.

Last month, the city of Colorado Springs and El Paso County announced an Intergovernmental Agreement to operate one joint Office of Emergency Management. The establishment of the PPR-OEM will allow the county and the city to optimize staff resources, establish a single point of contact during major incidents, and enhance communication both during and after an event.

Reid will oversee the existing offices and guide the merger of the two organizations.

Manitou Springs Urban Renewal hires executive director

The Manitou Springs Urban Renewal Authority Board has hired urban development and design consultant Jim Rees to lead the build-out of the Gateway Urban Renewal Area in east Manitou Springs. Rees has more than 30 years of experience serving both the private sector as well as governmental agencies, and has been responsible for the establishment and oversight of more than 14 urban renewal areas within Colorado.

He has provided project management, administrative oversight and urban planning services for Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority, Fountain Urban Renewal Authority, Littleton Invests for Tomorrow, the city of Littleton and the Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority.

Rees begins working for the Manitou Springs Urban Renewal Authority March 1.