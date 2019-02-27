The Pikes Peak Workforce Center has $50,000 in Employee Development Training Grants to award to companies who want to train their current employees.

Funded by the federal Workforce Investment Opportunity Act, the grants must be used to provide training to employees to retain a skilled workforce or avert the need for layoffs.

Preference is given to in-demand industries, such as information technology and cyber security, manufacturing, health care, hospitality and tourism — and to employers whose training leads to pay increases and/or expansion of duties for employees.

Options for training include a variety of work-based or classroom training for current employees that will increase the competitiveness of both employee and employer. Employers can choose the training that will best meet the needs of their company and their employees.

Past examples of training include:

• Six Sigma

• Multi-industry systems technician programming

• Lean manufacturing

• Total productive maintenance

• Advanced programmable logic controllers (PLCs)

• Value stream mapping

• Customized ISO

• Rapid cycle product innovation

• AC/DC electricity

• Electrical schematics

• Motors and controls

• Advanced hydraulic

• Soft skills training, including focus on communication, teamwork, conflict resolution, strategic planning, critical thinking and problem solving

“This is an incredible opportunity for employers,” said Jennifer Pierceall-Herman, PPWFC industry relations manager. “We hope as many businesses as possible will apply and receive funding to train their employees and improve their ability to compete in the marketplace.”

The deadline for employers to apply is Friday, March 15, 2019. Applications will be reviewed and grantees chosen by Friday, March 29, 2019.

Training for employees must be completed by June 30, 2019.

For more information or to see the application, visit ppwfc.org/grants-for-worker-training.

Employers may attend one of two information sessions on Monday, March 4, 2019, at noon or 4:30 p.m. at the Pikes Peak Workforce Center.