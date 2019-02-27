A panel of Pikes Peak region business leaders will discuss “how to make work really work” for Colorado women and employers during an upcoming event.

The Women’s Foundation of Colorado will host its annual Colorado Springs Forum and Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1: 30 p.m., March 14, at The Antlers Hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., according to a Feb. 13 news release from the organization.

“While Colorado Springs boasts one of the nation’s most prolific economies, not all women are advancing and many high-growth, high-wage positions go unfilled,” the release said. “The panelists will discuss shaping culture and collaboration that increase women’s participation and retention in the 21st Century workforce.”

The forum’s panelists include: Debbie Chandler (moderator) of Matthews-Vu Medical Group; Lance Bolton of Pikes Peak Community College; Vance Brown of the National Cybersecurity Center; Dana Hagood of USAA; Aikta Marcoulier of the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center; and Heidi Rowland of Johnson & Johnson.

The event raises funds for Women Achieving Greater Economic Security in addition to helping further The Women’s Foundation work that uses research, public policy advocacy and strategic grants to help women in the state earn livable wages.

“Women are one of the most underutilized economic assets in the world,” said Lauren Casteel, president and CEO of The Women’s Foundation, in the release. “When we can create access to resources such as high-quality child care, job training, education, and equal wages — women, families, workplaces, and our entire economy will thrive.”

- Advertisement -

Founded in 1987, the Women’s Foundation of Colorado is a statewide community foundation dedicated to the prosperity of Colorado women and their families.

“WFCO has funded more than 30 research reports that identify the systemic barriers that keep women from earning a livable wage, helped pass nearly 50 pieces of legislation that have created economic opportunities, and granted more than $18 million to nonprofits that work with women and families in communities statewide, including Colorado Springs,” the release stated.

Contact Camisha Lashbrook at camishal@wfco.org for questions about the event or to inquire about sponsorships.