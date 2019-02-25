Chamber & EDC announces 2019 ATHENA nominees

The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC this afternoon announced the nominees for the 2019 ATHENA Award.

“The award celebrates an outstanding businesswoman who inspires others through her business accomplishments, mentorship of others and community service,” according to a news release issued by the Chamber & EDC. “More than 7,000 women worldwide have been named ATHENA recipients since 1982.”

This year’s local award nominees include:

Windy Bailey, Colorado Real Estate

Deborah Balch, Elevated Insights

Amy Coffman, Missile Defense Agency

Jennifer Cunningham, Gallery132

Kameron Easler, Harris Corporation

Kristen Faith, Breaking the Silence Against Domestic Violence

Karla Grazier, Discover Goodwill of Southern & Western Colorado

Lisa Grubesic, LoanDepot

Kay Collins Maloney, Harris Corporation

Diane Price, Early Connections Learning Centers

Megen Schlesinger, Center for Technology, Research and Commercialization (C-TRAC)

Joan Selman, Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care

Morgan Straus, Harris Corporation

Nominees are judged on a points system in accordance with ATHENA International judging protocol. All nominees and the 2019 award recipient will be honored at the annual Chamber & EDC ATHENA Award Luncheon on April 4 at The Antlers Hotel, open to the public.

Visit business.coloradospringschamberedc.com/events/details/2019-athena-award-luncheon-3730 for tickets.