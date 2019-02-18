Business Briefs and Kudos

Business Briefs

Shamrock Foods introduces Foodservice Warehouse

Shamrock Foods has opened a Shamrock Foodservice Warehouse at 1045 N. Academy Blvd. It is the third Shamrock Foodservice Warehouse in Colorado, with the original stores serving Denver and Fort Collins since 2015.

An extension of Shamrock Foods foodservice distribution business, Shamrock Foodservice Warehouse provides “a fresh, friendly and convenient shopping experience for restaurant operators, food trucks, caterers, small businesses and even households, in the Colorado Springs area,” according to a Shamrock news release.

Open to the public with no membership required, the store carries Colorado-grown or manufactured items as well as disposables, cleaning supplies, kitchen equipment and appliances.

Give! raises $1.78 million

The Give! Campaign, powered by the Colorado Springs Business Journal and its sister paper, the Colorado Springs Independent, is celebrating the completion of its 10th campaign.

In 2018, Give! raised $1.78 million for 93 Pikes Peak region nonprofits. It was the largest group of organizations in the campaign’s history and the largest sum donated. Give! has raised $11.4 million for 200 local nonprofits since 2009. Give! provides capacity training to nonprofits while helping them reach a wider audience and attract new donors. The Young Donor Challenge helps build the next generation of donors through cash prizes to the nonprofits who attract the greatest number of donations from people age 13-36.

This year Give! groups raised 1,658 donations from young people. Applications for nonprofits to participate in the 2019 Give! Campaign will be available starting March 25 and are due April 26. For more information, visit indygive.com.

HFF announces financing for 41-building industrial portfolio

HFF arranged $124.3 million in financing for the acquisition of a 19-property, 41-building industrial portfolio totaling 1.95 million square feet in Denver, Boulder and Colorado Springs. The HFF team worked on behalf of the borrower, Berkeley Partners, to place the 10-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan with Nuveen Real Estate.

On a total of 126.31 acres, the portfolio comprises 14 industrial facilities in Denver, three in Colorado Springs and two in Boulder. The properties are situated in infill locations serving the Rocky Mountain region. The properties were built between 1973 and 1996 and are 93 percent leased to a total of 178 tenants.

The HFF debt placement team was led by executive managing director Kevin MacKenzie, senior director Jeff Sause, director Leon McBroom and analyst Spencer Richley.

Westside completes sale for In-N-Out Burger distribution center

In-N-Out Burger has closed on two parcels of land located at the Victory Ridge mixed-use development in Colorado Springs, according to Westside Investment Partners Inc.

CBRE’s Patrick Kerscher, Whitney Johnson and Jon Weisiger represented Westside in the sale. Development plans for the 21.9-acre parcel, located at the corner of Interquest Parkway and Federal Boulevard, call for a 97,900-square-foot In-N-Out Burger distribution facility and, as part of a second phase, a 150,000-square-foot office building. Additionally, plans show the establishment of a 4,772-square-foot In-N-Out Burger restaurant at the corner of Interquest and Voyager parkways.

Victory Ridge is a 153-acre mixed-use development located a half mile east of the Interstate 25 and Interquest Parkway interchange. Victory Ridge is being marketed by Kerscher, Johnson and Weisiger.

High-schoolers to build homes with help from CICC

Careers in Construction, a workforce-development program powered by Colorado Springs Housing & Building Association and Associated General Contractors of Colorado, has now evolved into its own 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, Careers in Construction Colorado.

CICC recently launched its Home Build Program, where participating CICC high school students will build modular homes on school district property with instructor supervision and assistance from trade professionals. Through this program, students will be able to apply their skills in carpentry, electrical and plumbing, while gaining industry-level experience.

The first group of participating students spent last semester building scaled models of the home they will begin constructing this spring. Those schools include Power Technical Early College in District 49, Widefield High School and Mesa Ridge High School in District 3.

Kudos

Leverington is board-certified Water ‘Diplomate’

Robert Leverington, principal engineer of Leverington & Associates Inc., was named a board-certified Diplomate, Water Resources Engineer of the American Academy of Water Resources Engineers, a subsidiary of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

The D.WRE board certification represents strong professional ethics and a commitment to life-long learning and continuing professional development. Since the start of AAWRE’s Diplomate, Water Resources Engineer program in October 2004, fewer than 750 water resources engineers worldwide have qualified for the Diplomate, Water Resources Engineer board certification.

Leverington is registered in Colorado as both a professional engineer and a land surveyor. In 2005 he founded Leverington & Associates Inc. to assist clients making capital investments and exercising property rights. Leverington & Associates Inc. is listed by the US Department of Veterans Affairs as a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business. Leverington is a resident of Pueblo and serves an adjunct lecturer at Colorado State University-Pueblo.

Medical Society awards providers

The El Paso County Medical Society awarded Michael D. Welch, Peak Vista Community Health Centers’ chief medical and dental officer, the Outstanding Physician Award in the category of Leadership.

Scott Robinson, Peak Vista Community Health Centers’ residency program director, was recognized with the Outstanding Physician Award in the category of Teaching.

Welch has served at the clinical helm of Peak Vista for 28 years and as chief medical and dental officer for the past five years. Welch envisioned and supported the design and implementation of the Peak Vista Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Fellowship program, which began in September 2015. Robinson was appointed as the Peak Vista Family Medicine Residency program director in February 2015.