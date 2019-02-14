Eleven Pikes Peak area school districts and four charter schools are among 95 schools across the state to receive grant funding under the state School Security Disbursement grant program.

The funds were awarded by the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, which announced the awards Feb. 13.

The award winners were selected from 305 school security projects that were submitted to the division by Jan. 5. Awards to the 95 schools and districts totaled more than $29 million.

The state legislature created the School Security Disbursement grant program last year to improve security in school facilities and vehicles and support training for school personnel.

The program funds can be used for capital construction, hardware, devices or equipment that improves the security of a school facility or vehicle that prevent the entry of unauthorized individuals, stops undesired objects or substances from entering facilities, warns when a threat is present or enables visual monitoring of school grounds or facilities.

Funds can also be used to train staff who have contact with students in threat assessment and emergency response and to train onsite school resource officers.

Grant recipients are required to provide reports on how they use the disbursements by Aug. 1.

The following local school districts and charter schools received funding under the program:

Academy District 20, $124,275

Atlas Preparatory School, $125,035

Calhan School District, $105,000

Colorado Springs School District 11, $647,014

Cripple Creek Victor School District, 355,065

El Paso County School District 49, $172,667

El Paso County School District 8, $1,145,612

Ellicott School District 22, $452,780

Harrison School District 2, $81,447

James Irwin Charter School, $99,483

Lewis-Palmer School District 38, $121,270

Liberty Tree Academy, Falcon, $215,000

Peyton School District 23Jt, $137,472

The Classical Academy, $295,088

Thomas MacLaren School, $18,190

Woodland Park School District RE-2, $334,910