A new plan for the Mill Street area will activate several community-driven projects and initiatives to develop and support the vision for the historic neighborhood, located south of downtown Colorado Springs.

City Council unanimously adopted the Mill Street Neighborhood Plan on Tuesday, Feb. 12.

The plan is the culmination of an 18-month community process that identified priorities for the neighborhood, bordered by Interstate 25, Conejos Street, West Rio Grande Street and West Moreno Avenue, and South Nevada Avenue.

The plan presents 60 different strategies to help achieve the goals developed in the planning process.

Among the top recommendations that will be implemented immediately include safety and accessibility improvements along public land and rights of way, housing rehabilitation initiatives, creek cleanups and establishing development review guidelines.

Other multiyear initiatives, such as small business assistance, will kick off shortly after the plan’s adoption. An affordable accessory dwelling unit pilot program will be implemented once Council adopts a proposed ordinance that expands the use of ADUs to single-family zones.

The Mill Street neighborhood is one of the oldest communities in the city. Colorado Springs’ founder, Gen. William Jackson Palmer, platted the area in 1870, a year before the city was established.

Mill Street was named for a grist mill that was built in 1877 at the end of Cascade Avenue off Fountain Creek. According to the neighborhood plan, the mill was regionally famous for producing the best wheat and graham flour west of the Mississippi.

The neighborhood, which was annexed into the city in 1907, became a working-class district for employees who worked in the more affluent areas to the north and south. It lost some of its residential stock in the 20th century as land was purchased for the railroad and industrial use.

The Mill Street neighborhood today is an eclectic mix of small homes, local retail and industrial uses. Approximately 800 people live within its boundaries.

“Through an inclusive and consensus building process, the neighborhood plan sets the stage for the future of the historic Mill Street community to be a thriving, dynamic place that celebrates its diversity and historic past,” said Catherine Duarte, senior analyst from the city’s Community Development Division.

“In alignment with the city’s recently adopted comprehensive plan, PlanCOS, the plan seeks to increase the quality of life for residents while preserving historic features and affordability and planning for more businesses, services, and housing types.”

Derived from a series of surveys, interviews, polls and neighborhood association meetings, the plan’s main goals seek to:

cultivate Mill Street’s unique character;

enhance quality of life for residents;

reconnect Mill Street people and places; and

create a resilient future.

The city’s community development division engaged area residents, property and business owners over the last 18 months to identify goals, priorities and interests in the future of the neighborhood. The plan was funded by a federal Community Development Block Grant.

For more information about the plan, visit coloradosprings.gov/MillStreetPlan.