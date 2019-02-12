Civitas Senior Living and StoneCreek Real Estate Partners today announced their newest project: StoneCreek of Flying Horse, an upscale senior living community in Colorado Springs.

It will be the fifth collaboration between the senior living management company and the senior living developer, according to a news release issued by Civitas Senior Living.

Completion is anticipated in late spring or early summer of 2020. The goal date for occupancy is September 1, 2020.

“Not only is Colorado Springs a popular place to retire, but this new community’s location is absolutely beautiful,” Wayne Powell, Founder and CEO of Civitas Senior Living, said in the release.

The approximately 115,000 square foot community will be located in the master-planned Flying Horse neighborhood near the Air Force Academy, with views of Pikes Peak.

StoneCreek of Flying Horse will include nine detached villas and 16 flats for independent living, 73 assisted living apartments and 16 memory care residences. The community’s amenities will include enclosed courtyards, sun rooms, a salon and spa, a library, an art room, an activity room and a fitness center.

The groundbreaking for StoneCreek of Flying Horse is scheduled for March, with construction expected to begin April 1.

Architects for the project are D2 Architecture, with construction by Brinkmann Constructors. Senior By Design will provide the interior and exterior design.