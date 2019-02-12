Australia-based food manufacturer and contract packager Trisco Foods will establish its first U.S. headquarters and production operations in Colorado Springs.

The company made the announcement in a joint news release with the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC this afternoon.

The company, which operates across multiple markets, plans to add up to 75 new jobs over the next eight years.

“Colorado Springs was chosen as an ideal location for our international expansion,” Mike Tristram, CEO of Trisco Foods, said in the release. “With good access to the entire United Sates, as well as a growing specialty food manufacturing culture, we see great opportunities for the future.

“Colorado Springs is an exciting and fast-growing region and mirrors the balanced but hard-working lifestyle of our hometown in Brisbane, Australia.”

Trisco Foods will expand its capabilities and product portfolio in two phases, according to the release.

Phase I has begun, with Trisco Foods finalizing the purchase of a 39,600-square-foot facility at 1555 Garden of the Gods Road that will open in mid-2019. The company will build a food manufacturing operation at the site.

“Initially, Trisco will produce a range of highly specialized food goods that are used in the treatment of a swallowing disorder known as dysphagia,” according to the release.

Phase II will unfold over the next five years and could create more than 50 jobs, according to the release, which added, “Trisco will use its extensive R&D capabilities and 130-plus years of food manufacturing expertise to help introduce unique and innovative food solutions into new markets, both locally and across the globe.”

Dirk Draper, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, said in the release that as Colorado Springs continues to grow “as a specialty manufacturing hub with accessibility, competitive affordability and a growing workforce, we’re proud to welcome Australia’s Trisco Foods and pleased we could work with them to find a home for its U.S. headquarters. We’re excited about the confidence Trisco has placed in our region and we look forward to celebrating their successes with them for years to come.”

Trisco identified Colorado Springs as the best candidate for its U.S. headquarters for a variety of reasons, according to the release.

“The region is very business-friendly, due in part to the intelligent and highly skilled workforce, centralized interstate access, excellent incentive packages and low-cost utilities,” Alex Travnicek, Trisco’s project manager for this expansion, said in the release. “In particular, Colorado Springs has an active, outdoor and healthy lifestyle that is analogous to the work-life balance Trisco strives to promote. As a Colorado native, I am extremely excited and proud to help establish such a genuine and employee-focused company in my home town.”

Trisco’s global headquarters will remain in Brisbane. The Colorado Springs plant will be used not only to serve the current domestic market, but also have the capability to supply potential new export markets in Europe and South America in the near future, the release said.

“In support of its corporate values, the Colorado Springs plant will have world-class systems and accreditations, all in the pursuit of creating a healthy and safe working environment,” according to the release. “Trisco has already been warmly welcomed into the community and is delighted to begin the company’s next chapter in such a friendly and beautiful locale. They look forward to growing and thriving in the Front Range region for generations to come.”