Niski selected as next police chief

Mayor John Suthers today selected Interim Chief of Police Vince Niski as Colorado Springs’ next police chief.

The decision was announced in a news release issued by the city this morning. Niski’s appointment is pending confirmation by Colorado Springs City Council.

Niski has served as deputy chief since 2012 and has been with the Colorado Springs Police Department since 1989.

“Vince Niski is a man with great integrity, and who has proven his leadership abilities as Deputy Chief over the last seven years,” Suthers said in the release. “He is highly regarded both within the department and across the law enforcement community. As an integral part of CSPD’s leadership team over the past seven years, Vince brings commitment to the spirit of excellence, a unique understanding of CSPD’s past and present, valuable cross-division experience and the drive and vision to continue to move our police department forward.”

Niski has worked in the Patrol, Traffic, and Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence divisions of CSPD. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2007 and was assigned to the Sand Creek Patrol Division and then worked in the Specialized Enforcement Division, according to the release. Before he was promoted to the rank of commander in 2011, he served as interim commander of the Specialized Enforcement Division for approximately one year. Upon his promotion to commander, he was assigned to the Stetson Hills Division. He was promoted to the rank of deputy chief in 2012.

“Colorado Springs is my hometown, and to be selected as Police Chief is an absolute honor,” Niski said in the release. “I have had the good fortune of spending my entire career with CSPD, and I couldn’t be more proud to lead this dedicated group of professionals. I want to thank Mayor Suthers for the selection and pending the approval of City Council, I look forward to working hard to further CSPD’s commitment to integrity and excellence in serving and protecting my home town.”

- Advertisement -

Niski earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Northern Colorado and is a graduate of the Center for Creative Leadership and Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police.