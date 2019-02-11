Business Briefs and Kudos

Business Briefs

Nexus closes Gabion sale

Nexus Commercial Realty LLC has closed on the sale of The Gabion, a 20-unit building totaling 16,000 square feet, for the sale price of $4.6 million — $231,300 per unit. Robert Gray of Nexus represented the seller, Gabion LLC, as well as the buyer, Gabion Apartments LLC.

The Gabion was built in 2015. The units feature higher-end finishes and have larger, open-concept floorplans. The Gabion consists of six one-bedrooms, four one-bedrooms plus a study and 10 two-bedroom units. Two of the two-bedroom units have an attached garage. The property, positioned on an overlook, offers views of Colorado Springs from all sides.

The Gabion is located at 676 W. Monument St., on the Westside of Colorado Springs, a short distance from I-25 and Bijou Street.

The buyers plan to raise rents to be in line with market rents for properties of similar condition and build. The buyers bought the property because they see where Colorado Springs will be going in the future with upside potential for this product.

YMCA announces grand opening

The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region is hosting a grand opening from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 16 for its newest facility, at First & Main Town Center located near North Powers Boulevard. The event is free and open to the community. Activities include group exercise and small group training demonstrations, a dance party, food, music and more. YMCA members will be able to work out and utilize all of the amenities, including up to 2½ hours of Learn & Play (child watch) for their kids. Nonmembers are welcome to enjoy the festivities and tour the facility. The YMCA will remain open through its normal hours after the grand opening is over. To learn more, visit ppymca.org/grandopening.

CC students take part in Big Idea Competition

Four teams emerged from the semifinal rounds to participate in Colorado College’s seventh annual Big Idea pitch competition and a chance to win some startup money. They were selected from a field of 11 semifinalists, whose team members pitched everything from cutting-edge sleep therapies to detecting toxic metals in water to tackling the problems of social isolation.

The final round began Feb. 7 in Celeste Theatre in the Cornerstone Arts Center, after the Business Journal’s press deadline.

The competition provides an opportunity for students to win up to $25,000 in seed money for business, nonprofit or social enterprise innovations. This year, instead of the $50,000 that was available in the past, half the funding is being used to create programming related to the Big Idea that will increase access and give more students the opportunity to benefit from the competition, said Dez Stone Menendez, director of Innovation at CC.

The four teams competing in the final round were:

• Advanced Water Sensing: Team members Jose Monge Castro (’20), Nick Humphrey (’19), Riley O’Sullivan (’19) and Bradley Thomas (’19). AWS gives people the ability to detect toxic metals in their water affordably, accurately and quickly.

• Infinite Chemistry: Team members Prakhar Gautam (’20), Pietro Giacomin (’20), Kochi Nakajima (’20) and Paul Price (’20). Infinite Chemistry is software that changes the way students learn chemistry by allowing them to visualize and interact with 3D molecules in a Virtual Reality environment that lets them analyze, visualize and create chemical reactions.

• Momentix: Team members Alana Aamodt (’18 graduate) and Anna Gilbertson (’19). Momentix’s mission is to use creative fun to transcend inequalities in STEM. By engaging kids in open-ended play, Momentix unleashes unlimited possibilities with their toy kit at the overlap between science and creativity.

• SaFire: Team members Louie Shi (’19), Christian Kennedy (’19) and D Adams (’19). SaFire aims to listen to the needs of emerging market consumers and offer high quality laptops at fair prices to underserved customers.

PPCC named Military-Friendly

Pikes Peak Community College has earned the 2019-2020 Military Friendly Schools: Bronze Designation for its commitment to providing exceptional military/veteran programs. Bronze winners scored within 30 percent of the 10th-best school in the large community college category. Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school.

This year, 766 schools earned designations. The Military Friendly Schools list is in its 10th year.