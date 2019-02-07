Area entrepreneurs have the opportunity this weekend to learn what it takes to build a startup in Colorado Springs.

Techstars Startup Weekend is a 54-hour event overseen by Peak Startup mentors, coaches, and judges aimed to help turn startup ideas into a successful businesses, said Natasha Main, executive director of the nonprofit, via email.

“[The event] brings together Colorado Springs designers, developers, entrepreneurs, and experts from all sectors to do amazing things,” she said in the email. “The purpose of the event is to get people working together to put ideas into action.”

The three-day event kicks off Friday at Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St., with networking and then participants being assigned to a team, Main said.

“Teams are formed around the top ideas — determined by popular vote — and embark on a three-day frenzy of business model creation, coding, designing and market validation,” she said. “The weekend culminates with presentations in front of local entrepreneurial leaders with another opportunity for critical feedback and a chance to win startup glory.:

Main said all Techstars Startup Weekend events follow the same basic model: anyone is welcome to pitch their startup idea and receive feedback from their peers.

“We want to make sure that our Techstars Startup Weekend is an opportunity to learn skills that not only help people compete in the final pitch competition but also to apply new tools to future contexts,” she said. “Peak Startup has developed a Basics of Design workshop to teach participants key elements of a pitch deck and how to design one from start to finish.”

The ideal participant is someone who is open to new ideas and turning them into a reality, Main said.

“One of the best parts of this event is that it brings people from many different backgrounds together to collaborate,” she said, adding Peak Startup is committed to providing opportunities for people of all backgrounds to enter the world of innovation and learn about startups.

“Events like Techstars Startup Weekend are great ways for people to experiment with entrepreneurship, learn how to develop an idea into a business, and meet fellow innovators,” Main said.

Peak Startup’s community partner sponsors include the Downtown Partnership, city of Colorado Springs and the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.

Go to startupweekend.org for more information about Techstars Startup Weekend and to register for the event.