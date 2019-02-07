Pikes Peak Community College has earned a 2019-2020 Military Friendly Schools: Bronze Designation for its commitment to providing exceptional military/veteran programs. Bronze winners scored within 30 percent of the 10th best school in the large community college category.

“Our Military and Veterans Program provides support to active duty military, veterans and their family members, who currently make up 26 percent of PPCC’s student population,” said Paul DeCecco, PPCC’s Military and Veterans Program director. “From the application process through graduation, we offer hands-on help with registration, program advising, paperwork processing and referral services to other departments and resources in the college and the community.”

The Military and Veterans Program is a department that empowers military personnel, veterans and their families to achieve their academic, career and personal goals through a wide range of services.

Veterans and military members can take advantage of flexible classes offered at the Centennial, Downtown Studio and Rampart Range campuses and at two site locations: Fort Carson Education Center and Peterson AFB Education Center.

Veterans may be able to earn college credit for their JST (Joint Services Transcript) or CCAF (Community College of the Air Force) upon completing a prior learning assessment.

In addition to military education benefits, military and veterans also can apply for federal financial aid and scholarships, and may pursue job and internship options.

The Mentoring Veteran Peers program connects incoming veteran students with successful peer mentors who understand the unique challenges veterans face. It offers social and academic support and serves as a liaison to campus and community resources.

The Student Veterans Organization offers another opportunity to meet student veterans and military and to get support for the transition from military to college life.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school. This year 766 schools earned the designation.

Now in its 10th year, the Military Friendly Schools list has come to set the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses.