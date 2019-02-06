Pueblo residents generally have better credit scores than Colorado Springs, Monument and Denver residents, according to a study released today — and Fountain residents come out ahead of them all.

“2019’s Cities with the Highest and Lowest Credit Scores,” an report by personal finance web site WalletHub, analyzed the median credit scores of residents in 2,572 U.S. cities.

Monument ranked 98th, Highlands Ranch 96th, Fort Collins 77th, Colorado Springs 54th, Denver 51st, Pueblo was 27th and Fountain came in 18th.

Cities with the best median credit scores were The Villages, Fla. (806), Sun City Center, Fla. (791), Sun City West, Ariz. (789), Saratoga, Calif. (784) and Green Valley, Ariz. (783).

Detroit, Mich., Chester, Pa. and Camden, N.J. were at the bottom of the list, with median credit scores of 552, 552 and 543 respectively.

WalletHub compared the median credit scores of residents in each of the as of September 2018, based on TransUnion data. The study considered only the city proper in each case and excluded cities in the surrounding metro area. Cities were categorized according to the following population sizes.

Large cities: More than 300,000 people

Midsize cities: 100,000 to 300,000 people

Small cities: Fewer than 100,000 people

Percentile rankings by city size can be seen at wallethub.com/free-credit-score.