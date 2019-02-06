International Poke Company will open its first Colorado Springs store, at 122 Tracker Dr., Suite 120, with a celebration from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 15.

International Poke Company is a fast-casual, healthy restaurant offering Hawaiian poke bowls for dining in or to go. Poke (pronounced poh-kay) is a traditional Hawaiian dish made with raw fish, soy sauce, sesame oil, seaweed, onion and pepper flakes.

International Poke Company continues the Hawaiian tradition of making healthy food that maximizes flavor, texture and culinary creativity, according to a news release.

“We hired a world-renowned chef to help us design our menu, and he quickly noted that most cultures around the world have a raw fish staple dish in their diets,” co-owner Jon Polkow said in the release. “We ran with that idea and created bowl concepts inspired from global flavors.”

Bowls can also be made into nori seaweed wraps, and tofu or jackfruit can be substituted for fish to make the dish vegan.

In addition to vegan and vegetarian alternatives, the restaurant offers dairy and gluten-free options. It also has Wild Tonic Jun Kombucha on draft and serves Stubborn Craft Soda — a lower-calorie fountain beverage with no artificial sweeteners, colors or caffeine.

“When Jon and I formed our partnership for IPC, we decided we wanted the restaurant to be a conduit for improving people’s lives,” co-owner Al Alvares said in the release. “We offer an experience that enriches the lifestyle of all involved through delicious and healthy food, giving back to our community, offering fantastic employee benefits and creating a culture of positivity.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our first location on February 15th and look forward to a future announcement of a second opening.”

The grand opening celebration will feature giveaways, samples from vendors and surprise perks.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.